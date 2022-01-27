The Cambs Times/Wisbech Standard has teamed up with Chatteris supermarket Jack's to give away one £100 voucher and two £50 vouchers. - Credit: JACKS

The Cambs Times/Wisbech Standard has again teamed up with Chatteris supermarket Jack's to give away one £100 voucher and two £50 vouchers.

All you need to do to enter the competition is find out how a local mum buys a week’s worth of shopping for just £20.

Joanne, a local blogger from The Knight Tribe, did her shop at Jack’s Supermarket, part of the Tesco family, on Fenland Way, where she picked up all her weekly essentials, and more, for just £19.85.

For just £19.85, Joanne was able to purchase five meals for her family of five. Some of the best buys include oven chips for 90p, yorkshire puddings for 65p and baked beans for 25p.

Joanne Knight said: “Take some time and plan your meals for the week.

"I always write down what dinners I want to cook beforehand and check my cupboards first to make sure I already have what I need at home before I go shopping.”

For your chance to win, answer this question: If Joanne spent £19.85 on five evening meals for her family of five, how much does each meal cost per person?

Email your answer to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk.

Entries close at midnight on February 5.