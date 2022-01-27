News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Win £100 to spend at Jack’s supermarket

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:44 PM January 27, 2022
The Cambs Times/Wisbech Standard has teamed up with Chatteris supermarket Jack's to run a voucher competition..

The Cambs Times/Wisbech Standard has teamed up with Chatteris supermarket Jack's to give away one £100 voucher and two £50 vouchers. - Credit: JACKS

The Cambs Times/Wisbech Standard has again teamed up with Chatteris supermarket Jack's to give away one £100 voucher and two £50 vouchers.

All you need to do to enter the competition is find out how a local mum buys a week’s worth of shopping for just £20.

Joanne, a local blogger from The Knight Tribe, did her shop at Jack’s Supermarket, part of the Tesco family, on Fenland Way, where she picked up all her weekly essentials, and more, for just £19.85.

For just £19.85, Joanne was able to purchase five meals for her family of five. Some of the best buys include oven chips for 90p, yorkshire puddings for 65p and baked beans for 25p.

Joanne Knight said: “Take some time and plan your meals for the week.

"I always write down what dinners I want to cook beforehand and check my cupboards first to make sure I already have what I need at home before I go shopping.”

For your chance to win, answer this question: If Joanne spent £19.85 on five evening meals for her family of five, how much does each meal cost per person?

Most Read

  1. 1 Council to spend a penny or two from £8.4m 'pot' on new loos
  2. 2 Second river crash in a week as driver escapes injury
  3. 3 Farmer wins appeal to convert derelict barn into a house
  1. 4 56-bed care home backers revise access proposals
  2. 5 New cops truck catches out law-breaking drivers in successful week
  3. 6 Jail for paedophile who photographed abuse
  4. 7 A47 near Wisbech set to close for seven weekends due to roadworks
  5. 8 Father and son accused of man's murder set to stand trial this summer
  6. 9 Man set to stand trial accused of teen daughter's murder
  7. 10 Two suffer serious injuries after A10 crash

Email your answer to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk.

Entries close at midnight on February 5.

Competitions
Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CCTV shows the youngsters smashing glasses at The Black Bull Inn, Whittlesey.

Cambs Live News

Glasses smashed and beer poured on pub floor after alcohol refusal

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Man in 50s dies after medical incident in Ten Mile Bank, Downham Market, west Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Car crashes into Sixteen Foot Bank off B1098 Stonea

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two escape unhurt after car plunges into river

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Fenland Council Cabinet agreed to dispose of 15 lots of surplus assets

Fenland District Council

Roll up, roll up, for the Fenland Council mini ‘sale of the century’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon