Published: 12:32 PM May 20, 2021

Chatteris supermarket Jack's donated £250 of funding to Chatteris Netball Club from their Jack’s Supports scheme. Chatteris Netball Club Juniors are pictured. - Credit: JACK'S CHATTERIS

A Chatteris supermarket has donated £1,000 worth of funding to four local community groups - and one of them could receive an extra £500 with your vote.

Jack's on Fenland Way gave £250 each to Chatteris Netball Club, Chatteris Parish Church, Kingsfield Primary School and Pinpoint after they applied for the latest round of Jack’s Supports.

The scheme was launched to donate proceeds from the sale of carrier bags to local good causes and voting units are in store until August 1.

Lucy Peyton, chairwoman and club coach at Chatteris Netball Club, said: "This fundraising will help us to expand our coaching squad to support the creation of new teams.

"It will also cover the extensive costs of coaching qualifications, first aid and DBS checks needed."

Daniela Osborne, from Chatteris Parish Church, said: “If we win the money, it will go towards much-needed repairs and refurbishment of our Bricstan Hall courtyard area that is used by all local community groups.”

Peter Lonsdale, store manager of Jack’s Chatteris, said: “The Jack’s Supports scheme has been running for a while now and it’s wonderful to see how many local organisations and groups have benefited from the donation.

"These four organisations each do incredible work for our community, so make sure you come into store and vote for the cause you think is worthiest of the additional funding.

“I’d also encourage anyone looking for funding to apply for the next round of the scheme.

"The application form takes just minutes, and we know first-hand what a difference these donations can make.”

To be considered for the next round of Jack’s Supports fund, fill in the application form.