Win £100 to spend at Jack’s supermarket this Christmas
- Credit: JACK'S
This Christmas, Jack’s Supermarket in Chatteris has teamed up with the Cambs Times, Ely Standard and Wisbech Standard to give readers the chance to win a £100 voucher to spend in store - perfect for a big Christmas shop.
Jack’s, on Fenland Way, will be giving away one £100 voucher and two £50 vouchers as a Christmas treat for readers.
It comes as the store launches its Christmas menu for 2021, which includes mince pies, red leicester and cream cheese swirl, baking camembert with caramelised onion and balsamic herb chutney, and festive dough baubles with gravy dip.
For your chance to win one of the vouchers to spend in store and the equivalent for a local charity or good cause, all you must do is answer the following question:
In which year did Jack’s open in Chatteris?
A) 2017
B) 2018
Most Read
- 1 Boxing club 'absolutely gutted' as mass brawl abandons show
- 2 Mother pays tribute to “much-loved” son who died near Fen Drayton
- 3 One arrest and cars seized on busy day for cops
- 4 Thief will spend Christmas in prison after breaching court order
- 5 Live music, over 100 stalls and fair rides as Christmas market returns
- 6 Owner left excited as town's 'heirloom' features on I'm A Celebrity trial
- 7 Horse rider injured in crash on Ramsey Road in Warboys
- 8 Wenny Meadow home to rare 'false scorpions', says hidden report
- 9 Motorbike set on fire in arson attack
- 10 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
C) 2019
To enter simply put your answer in an email – with the word Jack’s in the title line – and send to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk
Closing date is December 13 and the winner will be drawn at random.