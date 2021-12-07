News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Win £100 to spend at Jack’s supermarket this Christmas

Published: 12:54 PM December 7, 2021
Updated: 2:16 PM December 7, 2021
Win your Christmas shop as Jack's supermarket is giving away one £100 voucher and two £50 vouchers

Win your Christmas shop as Jack's supermarket is giving away one £100 voucher and two £50 vouchers

This Christmas, Jack’s Supermarket in Chatteris has teamed up with the Cambs Times, Ely Standard and Wisbech Standard to give readers the chance to win a £100 voucher to spend in store - perfect for a big Christmas shop.

Jack’s, on Fenland Way, will be giving away one £100 voucher and two £50 vouchers as a Christmas treat for readers.

It comes as the store launches its Christmas menu for 2021, which includes mince pies, red leicester and cream cheese swirl, baking camembert with caramelised onion and balsamic herb chutney, and festive dough baubles with gravy dip. 

You will of course be familiar with Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. But when did it open? Answer that and you could win...

You will of course be familiar with Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. But when did it open? Answer that and you could win £100 to spend in store this Christmas. Picture: HARRY RUTTER - Credit: HARRY RUTTER

For your chance to win one of the vouchers to spend in store and the equivalent for a local charity or good cause, all you must do is answer the following question:

In which year did Jack’s open in Chatteris?

A) 2017

B) 2018

C) 2019

To enter simply put your answer in an email – with the word Jack’s in the title line – and send to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk

Closing date is December 13 and the winner will be drawn at random.


