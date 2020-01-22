Charities can apply to be part of Jack's fundraising scheme
PUBLISHED: 11:25 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 22 January 2020
HARRY RUTTER
Jack's is appealing for charities in Chatteris to be part of a scheme where proceeds from the sale of carrier bags go to local good causes.
The Jack's Supports scheme sees four charities shortlisted by Jack's and given £250 towards their fundraising efforts.
Shoppers then have the chance to vote for their favourite charity in store, with the charity earning the highest number of votes receiving an additional £500.
Good causes that have benefitted from the scheme recently include Chatteris Town FC, Chatteris Good Companions Meet, Peter Pan Pre-School, and Doddington & Village Under 5's Group.
Dave Peck, store manager at Jack's Chatteris, said: "We launched Jack's Supports to give something back to the local communities that have supported us since our launch.
"Each of the charities involved in the scheme do fantastic work in the local area, and we're delighted that we are in a position to be able to offer our support." Voting is currently open in store for the following charities:
To be considered for the next round of Jack's Supports funding you can apply by visiting https://jackssupports.org.uk/