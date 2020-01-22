Advanced search

Charities can apply to be part of Jack's fundraising scheme

PUBLISHED: 11:25 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 22 January 2020

Charities can apply to be part of Jacks fundraising scheme. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Charities can apply to be part of Jacks fundraising scheme. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

HARRY RUTTER

Jack's is appealing for charities in Chatteris to be part of a scheme where proceeds from the sale of carrier bags go to local good causes.

Charities can apply to be part of Jacks fundraising scheme. Picture: HARRY RUTTERCharities can apply to be part of Jacks fundraising scheme. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

The Jack's Supports scheme sees four charities shortlisted by Jack's and given £250 towards their fundraising efforts.

Shoppers then have the chance to vote for their favourite charity in store, with the charity earning the highest number of votes receiving an additional £500.

Good causes that have benefitted from the scheme recently include Chatteris Town FC, Chatteris Good Companions Meet, Peter Pan Pre-School, and Doddington & Village Under 5's Group.

Dave Peck, store manager at Jack's Chatteris, said: "We launched Jack's Supports to give something back to the local communities that have supported us since our launch.

You may also want to watch:

"Each of the charities involved in the scheme do fantastic work in the local area, and we're delighted that we are in a position to be able to offer our support." Voting is currently open in store for the following charities:

Good causes that have benefitted from the scheme recently include Chatteris Town FC, Chatteris Good Companions Meet, Peter Pan Pre-School, and Doddington and Village Under 5s Group.

To be considered for the next round of Jack's Supports funding you can apply by visiting https://jackssupports.org.uk/

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people ‘stranded in a car in flood water’ at Welney Wash

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Vandals slash tyres on cars and mobility scooter in March

Tyres were slashed on seven cars – and even a mobility scooter – in the West End area of March in one night. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Record £1 million turnover for telecoms division of Mick George in Cambridgeshire

A record turnover of more than £1 million is expected to be hit by the telecoms division of the Mick George Group. Ian Cleaver is pictured. Picture: MICK GEORGE GROUP

Barriers across Welney Wash will replace sand-bags and protect villagers from flooding says Environment Agency

New fllood defence barriers to be installed at Welney by the Environment Agency. Picture; EA

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people ‘stranded in a car in flood water’ at Welney Wash

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Vandals slash tyres on cars and mobility scooter in March

Tyres were slashed on seven cars – and even a mobility scooter – in the West End area of March in one night. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Record £1 million turnover for telecoms division of Mick George in Cambridgeshire

A record turnover of more than £1 million is expected to be hit by the telecoms division of the Mick George Group. Ian Cleaver is pictured. Picture: MICK GEORGE GROUP

Barriers across Welney Wash will replace sand-bags and protect villagers from flooding says Environment Agency

New fllood defence barriers to be installed at Welney by the Environment Agency. Picture; EA

Latest from the Cambs Times

Meet the Vikings! Families flock to Wisbech for museum event

Families flocked to Wisbech and Fenland Museum at a vikings event. Pictures: FRED WHITE/WISBECH & FENLAND MUSEUM

Straw Bear 2020 proves to be as popular as ever with thousands packing Whittlesey for the annual festival of music and Morris

Straw Bear 2020: The sights and sounds of Whittlesey Straw Bear. Thousands flocked to the town for this annual three day extravaganza of music and Morris. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘I’ve never tasted coffee as good as mine’: Award-winning Silver Oak Coffee officially opens new shop at March Station

Award-winners Silver Oak Coffee have officially opened a new shop at March Station. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

REVIEW: Inflata Nation Peterborough is a playground for all ages that offers something incredibly fun and entirely new for the area

InflataNation Peterborough is a high-energy stamina-testing playground for all ages that’s not to be missed. Picture: INFLATA NATION PETERBOROUGH

Driver’s lucky escape after car ends up upside down and underneath an electricity pole in Wisbech

A driver had a lucky escape after their car ended up upside down and underneath an electricity pole in Wisbech on Tuesday night (January 21). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists