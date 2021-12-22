News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Supermarket gives helping hand to those in need this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 7:00 AM December 22, 2021
Jack's supermarket in Chatteris has donated a variety of festive food to local charity Wisbech in Need.

Jack's Supermarket in Chatteris has donated a variety of festive food to local charity Wisbech in Need. - Credit: Jack's Supermarket

A supermarket in Chatteris has given a helping hand to those in need this Christmas after donating a variety of festive food favourites to a local charity. 

Wisbech in Need are organising a Christmas lunch for local families and were delighted to receive a ‘generous’ contribution from Jack’s Supermarket in Fenland Way. 

Food donated includes salt & pepper, turkeys, potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce and festive desserts. 

Wisbech in Need is made up of a group of volunteers who offer hot meals, essential items and support those who are struggling within the community. 

Peter Lonsdale, store manager of Jack’s Chatteris, said: “Christmas is an exciting time of the year, however for some it can be an extremely difficult time. 

“It’s important we continue to help those who are struggling, especially after the past 18 months. 

“We were delighted to be able to support Wisbech in Need and contribute towards their Christmas Dinner, supporting those who need it most.” 

