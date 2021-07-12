Win vouchers to spend at supermarket
- Credit: JACK'S CHATTERIS
Chatteris supermarket Jack’s has again teamed up with Cambs Times/Wisbech Standard to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a £100 voucher to spend in store.
That's not all though: two runners up will receive a £50 voucher each.
Jack’s is a discount supermarket on Fenland Way which is part of the Tesco family. Its name celebrates the value and ethos of Jack’s Cohen, who founded Tesco just over 100 years ago. =
For your chance to win, answer the following question: what road is Jack’s supermarket Chatteris located on?
To enter simply put your answer in an email – with the word Jack’s in the title line – and send to Ben.Jolley@archant.co.uk
You may also want to watch:
Closing date is July 19 and the winner will be drawn at random.
Do not forget to include your phone number so that we can call you and let you know if you are the winner.
