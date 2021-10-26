Published: 11:58 AM October 26, 2021

A 22-year-old former March man and ex Neale Wade student turned drug dealer, racially abused a police officer who arrested him.

Sol Clark, 22, was arrested in connection with reports of criminal damage.

While being taken to custody, he made numerous comments towards PC Umar Shabir, one of the arresting officers, shouting abusive names at him.

PC Shabir said: “I come into work to protect others, not to be verbally abused by individuals who think it is acceptable to label me in a derogatory manner.

“Clark was under the influence of alcohol which he used as an excuse.”

Clark was found in Peterborough with a cigarette box containing two bags of 14 individual wraps of heroin and 14 individual wraps of crack cocaine.

Police found these drugs on Sol Clark, who has now been jailed - Credit: Cambs Police

He was also charged with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, as well as racially aggravated behaviour.

Clark, of St Mary’s Court in Eastgate, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court and was jailed for two-and-a-half years.