Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘The stuff of nightmares’ say police after man finds an intruder in the dining room of his Whittlesey home

PUBLISHED: 15:41 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 06 February 2019

A burglar who was caught red handed by a startled homeowner has been jailed for a year. Michael Hutchinson, 45, entered the property in Station Road, Whittlesey,on August 31. Picture::CAMBS POLICE

A burglar who was caught red handed by a startled homeowner has been jailed for a year. Michael Hutchinson, 45, entered the property in Station Road, Whittlesey,on August 31. Picture::CAMBS POLICE

Archant

Police described it as “the stuff of nightmares” when a home owner caught a burglar prowling around inside her house.

Michael Hutchinson, 45, entered the house in Station Road, Whittlesey, at about 2pm on August 31.

Luckily he was caught red handed by the startled homeowner, said a police spokesman.

Hutchinson, of no known address, was sentenced on Monday (February 4) at Peterborough Crown Court.

Detective Constable Tom Hunt said: “A stranger creeping around your home like this is the stuff of nightmares.

“Hutchinson showed a complete lack of regard for the people at this property and undoubtedly scared them with his actions.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it is one of our priorities. We are working hard every day to bring offenders before the courts.”

The court as told that the victim was working from home in his dining room when he noticed Hutchinson peering around the corner of a door in the hallway looking at him.

When confronted, Hutchinson said he wanted to ask if the owners wanted their driveway resurfaced. He was escorted from the house.

The victim spoke to a neighbour and was able to view CCTV from their property which showed Hutchinson acting suspiciously.

Hutchinson was identified from the CCTV images. When he was arrested officers found a small quantity of heroin and a Stanley knife blade.

He admitted burglary, possession of heroin and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Today Cambs Police is taking part in a day of action against burglary as part of Operation Raptor.

It day involves prevention work, including door-to-door visits by PCSOs and special constables, giving out advice/materials, crime prevention stands and high visibility patrols, as well as stop and searches in ‘hot spot’ areas.

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shop manager skids on ice and crashes into a tree only for his write-off car to be stolen by thieves

Matty Alexander's car slid on early morning ice and crashed into a tree. When he went to get it the next day thieves had stolen it.

Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at March cafe/restaurant

An incident in March has seen police cordon off a stretch of Station Road. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Young girl bravely tells how she was raped by a paedophile when she was seven. This week he is jailed

Greg Kedienhon is jailed for raping a young girl in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Murrow teenager signs a professional football contract with POSH

Harrison Burrows of Wisbech signs a contract with POSH. Picture: POSH

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Most Read

Shop manager skids on ice and crashes into a tree only for his write-off car to be stolen by thieves

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at March cafe/restaurant

#includeImage($article, 225)

Young girl bravely tells how she was raped by a paedophile when she was seven. This week he is jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Murrow teenager signs a professional football contract with POSH

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at March cafe/restaurant

An incident in March has seen police cordon off a stretch of Station Road. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘The stuff of nightmares’ say police after man finds an intruder in the dining room of his Whittlesey home

A burglar who was caught red handed by a startled homeowner has been jailed for a year. Michael Hutchinson, 45, entered the property in Station Road, Whittlesey,on August 31. Picture::CAMBS POLICE

Recommended Film of the Week: Alita: Battle Angel (12A)

Alita: Battle Angel (12A)

Mayor Palmer yet to hand over proceeds of summer ‘charity’ ball- a sum helped by caterer’s decision to knock £2,000 off the bill after an invoicing error

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. One of the images from the PTSD999 Facebook page.

PCSO chases rogue rogue trader on foot and then - two hours after her shift finished - stops uninsured car as driver flees the scene

Police crack down on rogue traders in Witchford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists