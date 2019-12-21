Advanced search

Jail for would-be robber who waved knife at man in 'slashing motion'

PUBLISHED: 14:32 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 21 December 2019

Ismael Coulibaly, 20, confronted the victim in an alleyway near Tirrington, in Bretton, Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Ismael Coulibaly, 20, confronted the victim in an alleyway near Tirrington, in Bretton, Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A would-be robber who threatened a man with a knife and attacked him when he refused to hand over his possessions has been jailed for 12 years.

Ismael Coulibaly, 20, confronted the victim in an alleyway near Tirrington, in Bretton, Peterborough, at about 2pm on December 31 last year.

Coulibaly demanded money and the victim's car keys, before threatening him with a 12-inch knife.

When the victim, a man in his 20s, refused, Coulibaly began thrusting the knife towards him in a slashing motion.

The man instinctively grabbed the knife by the blade and Coulibaly withdrew it causing a cut which bled profusely.

Coulibaly fled and the victim was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery to repair tendons and nerves in his hand.

You may also want to watch:

Coulibaly, of Manton, Bretton, Peterborough, denied attempted robbery, inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and threatening a person with a knife.

However, he was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court today (December 20) after being found guilty of all counts at a previous hearing.

DC Mark Clapham said: "Coulibaly was determined to rob the victim and resorted to threats and intimidation when things did not go his way.

"I hope this sentence sends a clear message about how seriously the courts take this type of offence.

"Tackling serious street-based violence is one of our priorities as we strive to make Cambridgeshire an even safer place to live."

Know someone who carries a weapon? Call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

‘I’m lovin’ it’ - McDonald’s plan 24/7 restaurant for March

The proposed McDonald�s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture/PA Images/PA

Spectacular aerial shots show the extent of flooding on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border at Welney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Lorry crashes into March petrol station – leaving large dent behind

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

YouTube star’s dog to be destroyed after biting elderly woman

Olayinka Olatunji pleaded guilty to two counts of allowing a dog to be out of control in a public place but her son initially denied the charge, saying the dog was not his, and claimed it had been wrongly taken by police.

Most Read

‘I’m lovin’ it’ - McDonald’s plan 24/7 restaurant for March

The proposed McDonald�s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture/PA Images/PA

Spectacular aerial shots show the extent of flooding on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border at Welney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Lorry crashes into March petrol station – leaving large dent behind

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

YouTube star’s dog to be destroyed after biting elderly woman

Olayinka Olatunji pleaded guilty to two counts of allowing a dog to be out of control in a public place but her son initially denied the charge, saying the dog was not his, and claimed it had been wrongly taken by police.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Jail for would-be robber who waved knife at man in ‘slashing motion’

Ismael Coulibaly, 20, confronted the victim in an alleyway near Tirrington, in Bretton, Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Council staff bring festive cheer to families with foodbank donation

Council staff bring festive cheer to families with foodbank donation. Pictured with the reverse advent calendar donations are, from left, Michelle Bishop, Andy Brown, Lorraine Moore, Trevor Darnes, Amy Robinson, Andy Fox, Jo Evans, Justin Hanson, Michelle Page, Phil Westwood, Dawn Sadler, Lee Rider and Russell Watkins. Picture: AMY AMPS

Spectacular aerial shots show the extent of flooding on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border at Welney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

66 entries to Ely Photographic Club’s third image competition of the season

Ely Photographic Club had 66 entries in their third image competition of the season on December 11: Wind Swept Arctic Hare by Richard Whitmore.

‘I’m lovin’ it’ - McDonald’s plan 24/7 restaurant for March

The proposed McDonald�s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture/PA Images/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists