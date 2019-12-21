Jail for would-be robber who waved knife at man in 'slashing motion'

A would-be robber who threatened a man with a knife and attacked him when he refused to hand over his possessions has been jailed for 12 years.

Ismael Coulibaly, 20, confronted the victim in an alleyway near Tirrington, in Bretton, Peterborough, at about 2pm on December 31 last year.

Coulibaly demanded money and the victim's car keys, before threatening him with a 12-inch knife.

When the victim, a man in his 20s, refused, Coulibaly began thrusting the knife towards him in a slashing motion.

The man instinctively grabbed the knife by the blade and Coulibaly withdrew it causing a cut which bled profusely.

Coulibaly fled and the victim was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery to repair tendons and nerves in his hand.

Coulibaly, of Manton, Bretton, Peterborough, denied attempted robbery, inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and threatening a person with a knife.

However, he was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court today (December 20) after being found guilty of all counts at a previous hearing.

DC Mark Clapham said: "Coulibaly was determined to rob the victim and resorted to threats and intimidation when things did not go his way.

"I hope this sentence sends a clear message about how seriously the courts take this type of offence.

"Tackling serious street-based violence is one of our priorities as we strive to make Cambridgeshire an even safer place to live."

Know someone who carries a weapon? Call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.