Former prison worker who got teenage girl pregnant jailed for four years - and now he’s worried about being other side of prison system

Former prison worker Jake Wharton jailed after sexual assault on teenage girl. Picture; CAMBS COPS Archant

A former prison worker who sexually assaulted a young teenager and got her pregnant has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Jake Wharton, 25, of Northam Close, Eye, Peterborough, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court today (March 12) for three counts of engaging in penetrate sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

Wharton befriended the underage girl before starting up a sexual relationship, taking her to a remote location in his car and to his home to abuse her.

The relationship was reported to the police and Wharton was brought in for questioning by officers.

He initially denied the allegations but, after being informed that officers could review deleted images and messages on his mobile phone, he confessed to sexually assaulting the girl on several occasion.

Wharton was jailed for four years and eight months for each count, to run concurrently.

DC Melanie Bull said: “In cases like this, victims often struggle to realise they have been abused. However, it is clear Wharton abused a position of power and trust to take advantage of her.

“When Wharton is released from prison he will be made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. This will prevent him from having contact with young teenage girls.”

In court Wharton was said to have admitted to making “a grave error of judgement”. He was said to be “scared” to be a prisoner having once worked at a prison.