Advanced search

Combined Authority local transport plan criticised during Metro Mayors' Question Time

PUBLISHED: 09:47 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 30 January 2020

The combined authoritys local transport plan was criticised during Metro Mayor James Palmers question time event. Picture: Archant/File

The combined authoritys local transport plan was criticised during Metro Mayor James Palmers question time event. Picture: Archant/File

Archant

Members of the public and several town and parish councillors have criticised the Combined Authority's draft Local Transport Plan (LTP).

Criticism was levelled at the planned third river crossing of the Ouse Valley at Huntingdon/St Ives and the A141 area at the meeting of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) Board (Wednesday).

Cllr Graham Campbell of Godmanchester Town Council said: "What is the justification for the CPCA to be fully committed to an elevated third river crossing in principle when there is currently no evidence of a national or regional transport imperative that would favour the construction of a new road, above the protection and enhancement of this unique and fragile landscape?"

Similarly, Cllr Bridget Flanagan of Hemingford Abbots Parish Council said: "One of the goals of the CPCA when it was set up was to preserve and enhance our built, natural and historic environment and to implement measures to achieve net zero carbon footprint while delivering a transport network that would protect and enhance this area of natural beauty. Yet we see with this LTP that you have done none of that.

"Instead, your planned third river crossing would cause irrevocable environmental damage to nationally scarce habitats, important nature conservation sites and the cherished landscape of the Great Ouse Valley - we're very concerned that the CPCA appears to disregard its own aims and objectives, and is oblivious to the results of the consultation."

Helen Boothman on behalf of the Great Ouse Valley Trust went further, and said: "Evidence from Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) and others, demonstrates clearly that new roads do not deliver congestion relief, but instead damage the landscape and do nothing to boost the local economy of an area as you have hoped. We simply can't afford to continue addressing 21st century transport issues with 20th century solutions.

"Any future approach to transport planning should catalyse a green economy that does not cost the earth environmentally or financially.

You may also want to watch:

"Where are the travel options which are low or zero carbon, mitigation air pollution and promoting environmental resilience? And will the CPCA build in some flexibility to a transport plan to allow for integration with other plans?"

Defending the plan Metro Mayor, James Palmer, said: "The public consultation ran for seventeen weeks between June and September, and was designed to give the Combined Authority an understanding of the feelings of all the residents in the affected areas, as well as other key stake holders on the overarching strategic vision, aims and objectives contained in the LTP.

"There were over twenty public exhibitions of the findings of the public consultations, specifically relating to the independent checks the CPCA had taken, a strategic environmental assessment and we even produced a community impact assessment to measure potential impacts across several areas.

"This LTP has been subjected to significant internal governance, and throughout the development of the document it has been subject to challenge by the Overview and Scrutiny Committee, Transport and Infrastructure Committee as well as specific sessions with the leaders of the councils affected, and of course with this board which is a public meeting. I just don't know what more we could've done."

Cllr Dick Tapin of Godmanchester Town Council said: "If the study proceeds, what assurance can you give my fellow councillors that the scope of that study will include a full regional analysis of all the transport needs, so that we, as a town council, can be involved at all stages in the preparation of the report by your consultants?"

Mayor Palmer replied: "Of course Godmanchester Town Council can have representatives on the A141 capacity steering group and will be included in any decisions that are put to the CPCA as part of this LTP."

Cllr Lewis Herber, leader of Cambridge City Council said: "I think it is vital that the CPCA have a public-first approach to any LTP, and I recall when the authority was set up three years ago we had an ambition that almost all the people in the county would be able to get to and from work within half an hour by public transport, no matter where they lived in Cambridgeshire.

"I appreciate the challenges that approach makes upon our planners, especially with this being so rural a county, but I do think that we need to re-state that ambition."

Members of the Board voted to adopt the draft LTP, making note of the objections raised by the speakers.

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

No way would I have him back says the organiser who forked out nearly £10k for Jim Davidson at the GER Club, March

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a Facebook video. Picture: Facebook/Jim Davidson

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

No way would I have him back says the organiser who forked out nearly £10k for Jim Davidson at the GER Club, March

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a Facebook video. Picture: Facebook/Jim Davidson

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Work on Kings Dyke level crossing delayed yet again until 2022

Work on the Kings Dyke level crossing has been delayed until at least the end of 2022. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

Combined Authority local transport plan criticised during Metro Mayors’ Question Time

The combined authoritys local transport plan was criticised during Metro Mayor James Palmers question time event. Picture: Archant/File

No way would I have him back says the organiser who forked out nearly £10k for Jim Davidson at the GER Club, March

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a Facebook video. Picture: Facebook/Jim Davidson

Drug grower caught with £300,000 of cannabis plants in business unit at Whittlesey jailed for 20 months

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Mechanic from March aims to bring the family together with garage launch

Mechanic Jamie Coombs aims to bring the family together at his new garage. From left: Jamie, David Coombs, Jamie's father-in-law and Brandon Coombs, Jamie's son. Picture: ANGELA COOMBS
Drive 24