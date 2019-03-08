‘You bomb us so it’s only fair we bomb you,’ says woman jailed for threatening a call centre employee

Woman jailed for threatening to bomb a call centre employee. Peterborough Crown Court Archant

A 51 year old woman, who threatened to “bomb” a call centre after she was refused a loan, has been jailed.

Janette Jones was sentenced to 14 weeks behind bars at Peterborough Crown Court after pleading guilty to sending a communication of an offensive nature.

During a call to a financial provider, Jones told the employee she would “come to Bradford and bomb your place”, before saying “you bomb us so it’s only fair we bomb you”.

DC Shaun Harris said: “Jones was denied the loan and lashed out at an innocent woman who was simply trying to make a living.

“Her behaviour was extremely offensive and completely unacceptable.

“Hate crimes have no place in Cambridgeshire or anywhere else for that matter and reports of crimes of this nature will be fully investigated.”

The court heard how Jones, of Bretton, Peterborough, applied for a loan from Provident Personal Credit on August 1 last year and became abusive when it was denied, asking the call taker if they were wearing a hijab and threatening she would “bomb” them.

The employee reported the incident and Jones was voluntarily interviewed at her local station where she admitted the offence.