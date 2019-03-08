Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘You bomb us so it’s only fair we bomb you,’ says woman jailed for threatening a call centre employee

PUBLISHED: 15:08 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 11 March 2019

Woman jailed for threatening to bomb a call centre employee. Peterborough Crown Court

Woman jailed for threatening to bomb a call centre employee. Peterborough Crown Court

Archant

A 51 year old woman, who threatened to “bomb” a call centre after she was refused a loan, has been jailed.

Janette Jones was sentenced to 14 weeks behind bars at Peterborough Crown Court after pleading guilty to sending a communication of an offensive nature.

During a call to a financial provider, Jones told the employee she would “come to Bradford and bomb your place”, before saying “you bomb us so it’s only fair we bomb you”.

DC Shaun Harris said: “Jones was denied the loan and lashed out at an innocent woman who was simply trying to make a living.

“Her behaviour was extremely offensive and completely unacceptable.

“Hate crimes have no place in Cambridgeshire or anywhere else for that matter and reports of crimes of this nature will be fully investigated.”

The court heard how Jones, of Bretton, Peterborough, applied for a loan from Provident Personal Credit on August 1 last year and became abusive when it was denied, asking the call taker if they were wearing a hijab and threatening she would “bomb” them.

The employee reported the incident and Jones was voluntarily interviewed at her local station where she admitted the offence.

Most Read

Car careers into front garden following collision in village

The aftermath of the collision in Woodhurst. Picture: CFRS

‘You bomb us so it’s only fair we bomb you,’ says woman jailed for threatening a call centre employee

Woman jailed for threatening to bomb a call centre employee. Peterborough Crown Court

Can you help council find the culprits who dumped a vast mountain of waste in the East Cambridgeshire countryside at Mepal?

Fly tipping on an industrial scale at Mepal. East Cambs Council desperately want to track down and prosecute those who dumped this material off the A142. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Robin Pearce, of March, arrested charged with grooming offences

Robin Pearce, 39, of High Street, March, was arrested on Saturday charged with grooming offences. He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Political upheaval at Fenland Council as four Conservatives quit to become independent - and promise more will follow

The Fenland ‘gang of four’; Councillors who have all quit the Conservative whip on Fenland Council today. Left to right: Cllr Fred Yeulett, Cllr Mike Cornwell, Cllr Michelle Tanfield and Cllr Will Sutton. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Car careers into front garden following collision in village

The aftermath of the collision in Woodhurst. Picture: CFRS

‘You bomb us so it’s only fair we bomb you,’ says woman jailed for threatening a call centre employee

Woman jailed for threatening to bomb a call centre employee. Peterborough Crown Court

Can you help council find the culprits who dumped a vast mountain of waste in the East Cambridgeshire countryside at Mepal?

Fly tipping on an industrial scale at Mepal. East Cambs Council desperately want to track down and prosecute those who dumped this material off the A142. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Robin Pearce, of March, arrested charged with grooming offences

Robin Pearce, 39, of High Street, March, was arrested on Saturday charged with grooming offences. He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Political upheaval at Fenland Council as four Conservatives quit to become independent - and promise more will follow

The Fenland ‘gang of four’; Councillors who have all quit the Conservative whip on Fenland Council today. Left to right: Cllr Fred Yeulett, Cllr Mike Cornwell, Cllr Michelle Tanfield and Cllr Will Sutton. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Nature lovers, culture vultures, ‘genteel tea’ National Trust visitors and the ‘upper reaches of the rural social set’ who all visit East Cambridgeshire

The sun rises behind Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The cathedral remains our principal tourism attraction but how to attract and keep more is the challenge facing East Cambs. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA

‘There is no reason why people form the LGBT+ community can’t foster’ says foster dad to six boys

Sherwin Cox has been a foster carer for 10 years. He is supporting a campaign to encourage more LGBT foster carers. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Car careers into front garden following collision in village

The aftermath of the collision in Woodhurst. Picture: CFRS

Years & Years to headline Newmarket Nights concert at racecourse

Synth-pop trio Years & Years will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses this summer. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media.

‘You bomb us so it’s only fair we bomb you,’ says woman jailed for threatening a call centre employee

Woman jailed for threatening to bomb a call centre employee. Peterborough Crown Court
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists