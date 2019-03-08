Police commissioner commends Armed Policing Museum in Chatteris as a 'gem' of the Fens

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite during his visit to the Armed Policing Museum in Chatteris. He is pictured with Mark Williams, chief executive of the Police Firearms Officers Association (POFA). Picture: SUBMITTED. Archant

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite hailed the Armed Policing Museum in Chatteris as a 'gem' of the Fens during his visit.

Opened to the public in January, the museum is dedicated to the history of armed policing and showcases the use of firearms going back to the 1600s. It also has a virtual firing range to show how police officers are tested in real-life situations.

There is a range of seized weapons and firearms to help warn young people about the potential consequences of gang culture and carrying weapons.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite said: "To have such a rich resource in our county is truly wonderful.

"The museum not only tells the story of the use of firearms through the years, it is doing incredibly important work, educating communities and young people in particular about the consequences of carrying guns. I encourage everyone to take the time to visit."

The site is located next to the UK headquarters of the Police Firearms Officers Association (PFOA) now supports 8,000 firearms officers nationally.

The PFOA is managed by serving and retired police officers with years of experience offering support for officers and their families.

Mark Williams, chief executive of the PFOA, said: "It was a pleasure to host the commissioner. We are thrilled to have our wonderful museum and PFOA headquarters in Chatteris.

"We're in such a great place to engage with local communities and educate people on the dangers of gun and knife crime."

People interested in booking a visit should email museum@pfoa.co.uk.