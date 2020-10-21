Fenland pizza shop owner pursues a new career... in sculpture and garden design
PUBLISHED: 15:09 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 21 October 2020
The owner of a popular Fenland pizza restaurant which closed last month is now pursuing a creative career in sculpture and garden design.
Jeni Cairns and her husband Brian ran the Fresh Pizza Company and Cookhouse which delivered its last pizzas at the end of September.
For some time, Jeni has been juggling the restaurant with designing award-winning gardens at prestigious events and creating stunning sculptures.
Among her awards includes golds and best in shows at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in 2014 and 2016.
Jeni said: “I have been building up the sculptures, artwork and garden designs for some time now.
“It had been difficult juggling the restaurant and the creative work. Then, when Covid happened, I felt it was time to give the gardening a go.”
She added: “I really enjoy doing it and now feels like the right time to give it a proper go.”
Jeni studied fine art and design and later completed a course in garden design.
Nature and the environment inspire her work.
Sustainability is also important to her, and she tries to use where possible recycled materials such as old drums for her metalwork.
The 2016 garden she showcased at Hampton Court was part of a collaboration with the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust.
Its aim was to show people how they can help solve local flooding through gardening.
Jeni has also designed gardens for clients in Cambridgeshire and further afield in Leeds and Harrogate.
At the moment, she is working on a project in Boston called ‘Boston Buoys’ which will be ready for the public in spring 2021.
Artists have been commissioned to work on four metre high steel buoys which will be placed around the town.
Jeni is working with artist Carrie Reichardt on the landscaping which will surround one of the buoys in the Central Park.
She said: “It’s a really exciting project to be involved with.
“We’re working on the landscaping around the buoy and the aim is to invite the community here to transform the buoy with a mosaic so it becomes a stunning artwork.
• More of Jeni’s garden design work is available at www.juniperhousegardendesign.co.uk. Her artwork is available at www.juniperhouseemporium.com.
