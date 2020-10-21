Fenland pizza shop owner pursues a new career... in sculpture and garden design

Jeni Cairns, and her husband Brian, have closed the Fresh Pizza Company and Cookhouse in Whittlesey so she can focus on her art and garden designs. A piece of her metalwork. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns Archant

The owner of a popular Fenland pizza restaurant which closed last month is now pursuing a creative career in sculpture and garden design.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian and Jeni Cairns are to close their pizza restaurant in Whittlesey after more than a quarter of a century. Picture; COOKHOUSE PIZZA Brian and Jeni Cairns are to close their pizza restaurant in Whittlesey after more than a quarter of a century. Picture; COOKHOUSE PIZZA

Jeni Cairns and her husband Brian ran the Fresh Pizza Company and Cookhouse which delivered its last pizzas at the end of September.

For some time, Jeni has been juggling the restaurant with designing award-winning gardens at prestigious events and creating stunning sculptures.

Among her awards includes golds and best in shows at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in 2014 and 2016.

Jeni said: “I have been building up the sculptures, artwork and garden designs for some time now.

Jeni Cairns, and her husband Brian, have closed the Fresh Pizza Company and Cookhouse in Whittlesey so she can focus on her art and garden designs. A piece of her metalwork. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns Jeni Cairns, and her husband Brian, have closed the Fresh Pizza Company and Cookhouse in Whittlesey so she can focus on her art and garden designs. A piece of her metalwork. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns

“It had been difficult juggling the restaurant and the creative work. Then, when Covid happened, I felt it was time to give the gardening a go.”

She added: “I really enjoy doing it and now feels like the right time to give it a proper go.”

Jeni studied fine art and design and later completed a course in garden design.

Nature and the environment inspire her work.

Jeni Cairns, and her husband Brian, have closed the Fresh Pizza Company and Cookhouse in Whittlesey so she can focus on her art and garden designs. Her garden at the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show in 2014. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns Jeni Cairns, and her husband Brian, have closed the Fresh Pizza Company and Cookhouse in Whittlesey so she can focus on her art and garden designs. Her garden at the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show in 2014. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns

Sustainability is also important to her, and she tries to use where possible recycled materials such as old drums for her metalwork.

The 2016 garden she showcased at Hampton Court was part of a collaboration with the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust.

Its aim was to show people how they can help solve local flooding through gardening.

Jeni has also designed gardens for clients in Cambridgeshire and further afield in Leeds and Harrogate.

Jeni Cairns, and her husband Brian, have closed the Fresh Pizza Company and Cookhouse in Whittlesey so she can focus on her art and garden designs. Here is a smaple of her metal work. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns Jeni Cairns, and her husband Brian, have closed the Fresh Pizza Company and Cookhouse in Whittlesey so she can focus on her art and garden designs. Here is a smaple of her metal work. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns

At the moment, she is working on a project in Boston called ‘Boston Buoys’ which will be ready for the public in spring 2021.

Artists have been commissioned to work on four metre high steel buoys which will be placed around the town.

Jeni is working with artist Carrie Reichardt on the landscaping which will surround one of the buoys in the Central Park.

She said: “It’s a really exciting project to be involved with.

Jeni Cairns, and her husband Brian, have closed the Fresh Pizza Company and Cookhouse in Whittlesey so she can focus on her art and garden designs. Here is a smaple of her metal work. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns Jeni Cairns, and her husband Brian, have closed the Fresh Pizza Company and Cookhouse in Whittlesey so she can focus on her art and garden designs. Here is a smaple of her metal work. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns

“We’re working on the landscaping around the buoy and the aim is to invite the community here to transform the buoy with a mosaic so it becomes a stunning artwork.

• More of Jeni’s garden design work is available at www.juniperhousegardendesign.co.uk. Her artwork is available at www.juniperhouseemporium.com.

Jeni Carins' garden for the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust won a Gold award and Best Garden award at the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show in 2016. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns Jeni Carins' garden for the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust won a Gold award and Best Garden award at the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show in 2016. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns

Jeni Carins' garden for the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust won a Gold award and Best Garden award at the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show in 2016. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns Jeni Carins' garden for the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust won a Gold award and Best Garden award at the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show in 2016. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns

Jeni Carins' garden for the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust won a Gold award and Best Garden award at the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show in 2016. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns Jeni Carins' garden for the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust won a Gold award and Best Garden award at the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show in 2016. Pictures: Supplied by Jeni Cairns

Jeni Cairns, and her husband Brian, have closed the Fresh Pizza Company and Cookhouse in Whittlesey so she can focus on her art and garden designs. Picutres: Supplied by Jeni Cairns Jeni Cairns, and her husband Brian, have closed the Fresh Pizza Company and Cookhouse in Whittlesey so she can focus on her art and garden designs. Picutres: Supplied by Jeni Cairns