Event held at March Museum to remember the local hero Jim Hocking who took his own life to save the Fenland town this time 75 years ago

Jim Hocking (pictured) steered his damaged Stirling Bomber plane away from March in 1944, saving many lives during WW2. Picture: Archive / Harry Rutter Archive / Harry Rutter

A special event will take place at March Museum this weekend to remember the town's hero, Jim Hocking, who saved many lives during WW2.

On July 28 1944, Jim Hocking was flying above the Fens in his Stirling Bomber plane when it developed a fault and was colliding at speed towards March.

The courageous young man, who was just 21-years-old at the time, stayed inside the damaged aircraft to steer it away from the town, taking his own life in the process.

The free event, co-organised by Katherine Nightingale of 20Twenty Productions, will give people the chance to listen to letters written by Jim read by living family members.

Held on Saturday, July 27 between 10.30am and 3.30pm, event attendees will also be able to buy the book 'The March Hero' all about Mr Hocking written by Dorothy Whittington.

Mrs Nightingale, who is a director at 20Twenty Productions, says that Jim's story is not something people "talk about enough" and hopes to tell it to as many people as possible.

She said: We're not talking about it and we should. Jim really caught my attention because he was just an ordinary young man. I felt his story just needed to be told."

Younger event attendees will also be able to take part in various arts and crafts activities, including drawing WW2 airplanes, create notebooks and construct model aircrafts.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/2082644788709655/