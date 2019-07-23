Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Event held at March Museum to remember the local hero Jim Hocking who took his own life to save the Fenland town this time 75 years ago

23 July, 2019 - 15:03
Jim Hocking (pictured) steered his damaged Stirling Bomber plane away from March in 1944, saving many lives during WW2. Picture: Archive / Harry Rutter

Jim Hocking (pictured) steered his damaged Stirling Bomber plane away from March in 1944, saving many lives during WW2. Picture: Archive / Harry Rutter

Archive / Harry Rutter

A special event will take place at March Museum this weekend to remember the town's hero, Jim Hocking, who saved many lives during WW2.

On July 28 1944, Jim Hocking was flying above the Fens in his Stirling Bomber plane when it developed a fault and was colliding at speed towards March.

The courageous young man, who was just 21-years-old at the time, stayed inside the damaged aircraft to steer it away from the town, taking his own life in the process.

The free event, co-organised by Katherine Nightingale of 20Twenty Productions, will give people the chance to listen to letters written by Jim read by living family members.

You may also want to watch:

Held on Saturday, July 27 between 10.30am and 3.30pm, event attendees will also be able to buy the book 'The March Hero' all about Mr Hocking written by Dorothy Whittington.

Mrs Nightingale, who is a director at 20Twenty Productions, says that Jim's story is not something people "talk about enough" and hopes to tell it to as many people as possible.

She said: We're not talking about it and we should. Jim really caught my attention because he was just an ordinary young man. I felt his story just needed to be told."

Younger event attendees will also be able to take part in various arts and crafts activities, including drawing WW2 airplanes, create notebooks and construct model aircrafts.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/2082644788709655/

Most Read

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Did Cambs County Council mislead members over report by non executive councillor director of property offshoot who is yet to join the board?

Cllr Roger Hickford (left) with Chris Malyon. Cllr Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and appointed as non executive director of This Land Ltd. He is yet to take up the appointment. Mr Malyon is deputy chief executive of the county council. And has taken up the role of non executive director. Picture; ARCHANT

Level 3 Hot Weather Alert in the Fens as region expected to be hotter than Ibiza and Athens as temperatures reach 36C in three-day heat wave

Cambridgeshire is to be hit by a three-day heat wave this week where you can expect weather hotter than Ibiza and Athens. Picture: Google Weather / Met Office

Most Read

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Did Cambs County Council mislead members over report by non executive councillor director of property offshoot who is yet to join the board?

Cllr Roger Hickford (left) with Chris Malyon. Cllr Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and appointed as non executive director of This Land Ltd. He is yet to take up the appointment. Mr Malyon is deputy chief executive of the county council. And has taken up the role of non executive director. Picture; ARCHANT

Level 3 Hot Weather Alert in the Fens as region expected to be hotter than Ibiza and Athens as temperatures reach 36C in three-day heat wave

Cambridgeshire is to be hit by a three-day heat wave this week where you can expect weather hotter than Ibiza and Athens. Picture: Google Weather / Met Office

Latest from the Cambs Times

Health chiefs call immediate halt to talks over threat to out of hours GP services at Ely and Doddington following widespread revolt and anger

Health crisis in Ely and the Fens: Top leftL Doddington Hospital. Top right: David Archer of HUC. Bottom leftL Jan Thomas of CCG. Bottom right: Princess of Wales Hospital, Ely. Furious responses to consultations over down grading out of hours care at Doddington and Ely has prompted an immediatehalt to talks. Picture; ARCHANT

Call for families in Cambridgeshire to talk about organ donation as more than 60 people wait for transplant

Call for families in Cambridgeshire to talk about organ donation as more than 60 people wait for transplant. Picture: NHS

Event held at March Museum to remember the local hero Jim Hocking who took his own life to save the Fenland town this time 75 years ago

Jim Hocking (pictured) steered his damaged Stirling Bomber plane away from March in 1944, saving many lives during WW2. Picture: Archive / Harry Rutter

New garden roof terrace at SIX - which boasts stunning panoramic views of the city - is another reason to visit Cambridge’s most luxurious dining spot

SIX's new Instagram-worthy alfresco rooftop dining space boasts panoramic views of the city. Picture: Paul

Latest March Boxing Club star Bernardo Marime out to shine after nailing professional deal

Bernardo Marime (centre) with coaches Graham Everett (left) and Jon Thaxton. Picture: FACEBOOK/GRAHAM EVERETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists