Carpenter 'honoured' by thank-you gifts to mark 25 years' service



Ben Jolley

Published: 5:07 PM May 14, 2021   
Craftsman Jim Satchwell has racked up 25 years' service with Persimmon Homes

Craftsman Jim Satchwell has racked up 25 years loyal service with Persimmon Homes East Midlands and seen thousands of people into their new homes. Pictured are senior customer care co-ordinator Arya Craig, operations director Mark Dormer, Jim Satchwell, director in charge Nick Phillips and head of customer care Phil Newby. - Credit: Persimmon Homes

A Doddington man who has worked for the same company for 25 years has been thanked for his long service.  

Carpenter Jim Satchwell, who is currently part of the customer care team at Persimmon Homes’ Cardea development, was presented with two gifts to mark his silver anniversary.

Jim was presented with a bottle of malt whisky and a restaurant voucher as a token of appreciation.

He said: “I had no idea this was going to happen and I am honoured to have been presented with these gifts.

“My wife Sue and I are celebrating our 47th wedding anniversary soon and we will enjoy using the restaurant voucher then.”

Mark Dormer, Persimmon Homes East Midlands operations director, said: “We couldn’t let Jim’s 25 years with Persimmon go unrecognised.

“Everyone who has worked with him over the years has nothing but good words to speak of him.

"He is very much a go-to person and is always willing to help and find a solution to any task thrown at him.

“In addition to his skills, he is always cheerful and positive and he is well-liked and respected by his colleagues.”

Jim added: “I love my job and I know I have a reputation for seeing things through – Sue says because I am a Virgo I am too fussy.

"But I like to see things through to the end and I won’t leave a job until I am satisfied with it.

“I have made so many good friends from my colleagues on the sites over the years and I love meeting so many different customers." 






