Carpenter 'honoured' by thank-you gifts to mark 25 years' service
- Credit: Persimmon Homes
A Doddington man who has worked for the same company for 25 years has been thanked for his long service.
Carpenter Jim Satchwell, who is currently part of the customer care team at Persimmon Homes’ Cardea development, was presented with two gifts to mark his silver anniversary.
Jim was presented with a bottle of malt whisky and a restaurant voucher as a token of appreciation.
He said: “I had no idea this was going to happen and I am honoured to have been presented with these gifts.
“My wife Sue and I are celebrating our 47th wedding anniversary soon and we will enjoy using the restaurant voucher then.”
You may also want to watch:
Mark Dormer, Persimmon Homes East Midlands operations director, said: “We couldn’t let Jim’s 25 years with Persimmon go unrecognised.
“Everyone who has worked with him over the years has nothing but good words to speak of him.
Most Read
- 1 £100k homes scrapped 'with almost immediate effect' says Mayor
- 2 Murder suspect is victim's son
- 3 Woman dies after being hit by lorry
- 4 Charity shop supervisor fraudster must pay back £2,550
- 5 Two men with links to Cottenham on 'most wanted' list
- 6 Woman, 78, suffers horrific injuries after e-scooter hit-and-run
- 7 'Horrific ordeal' of saleswoman tied up, restrained and sexually assaulted
- 8 Carpenter 'honoured' by thank-you gifts to mark 25 years' service
- 9 Opposition sign historic power sharing agreement to seize control of county council
"He is very much a go-to person and is always willing to help and find a solution to any task thrown at him.
“In addition to his skills, he is always cheerful and positive and he is well-liked and respected by his colleagues.”
Jim added: “I love my job and I know I have a reputation for seeing things through – Sue says because I am a Virgo I am too fussy.
"But I like to see things through to the end and I won’t leave a job until I am satisfied with it.
“I have made so many good friends from my colleagues on the sites over the years and I love meeting so many different customers."