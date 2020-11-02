Advanced search

Chamber of commerce chief warns of ‘devastating blow’ of fresh lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:24 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 02 November 2020

John Bridge, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce. Picture; ARCHANT

John Bridge, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

Chamber of commerce chief executive John Bridge says that new restrictions being imposed from Thursday “will be a devastating blow to all our business communities”.

He said this was despite the fact that Cambridgeshire businesses “have done everything in their power to adapt and operate safely”.

Mr Bridge said: “Business and market confidence have been hit hard by the unclear, stop-start approach taken by governments across the UK over the past eight months, with little end in sight.

“Many firms are in a much weaker position now than at the start of the pandemic, making it far more challenging to survive extended closures or demand restrictions.”

He said the temporary extension of the furlough scheme will bring short-term relief to many firms, and responds to the chamber’s call for business support to be commensurate with the scale of the restrictions imposed. “While there is no substitute for a functioning economy, the full financial support package for businesses facing hardship, whether through loss of demand or closure, must immediately be clarified and communicated,” he said.

“Sustained help must be available to employers, to the self-employed and to the many businesses and individuals that have not been able to access any of the government’s schemes to date.”

Mr Bridge said the Government must ensure that the time afforded to them through another lockdown will be used to enable mass testing and radically fixing the Test and Trace systems “which hold the key to a lasting exit strategy for both public health and the economy”.

He said the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce - with more than 1,000 members - would examine the detail of new restrictions and support carefully over the coming days, together with business leaders across our area.

“Business communities will judge them on whether they are clear and evidence-based - and on whether businesses are able to see a suitable exit strategy for planning when these restrictions may come to an end,” he added.

He said he had received confirmation that the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has been extended for a month with employees receiving 80 per cent of their current salary for hours not worked.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Morning collision in Chatteris town centre

This red Toyota Up was recovered from a collision at Chatteris town centre on Monday (November 2) morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Pony rescued after spending night in water-filled ditch due to a firework

Crews from Wisbech and Dogthorpe were called to Wales Bank in Elm to rescue Penny the pony who was found in a ditch after being spooked by a firework. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Morning collision in Chatteris town centre

This red Toyota Up was recovered from a collision at Chatteris town centre on Monday (November 2) morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Pony rescued after spending night in water-filled ditch due to a firework

Crews from Wisbech and Dogthorpe were called to Wales Bank in Elm to rescue Penny the pony who was found in a ditch after being spooked by a firework. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Pony rescued after spending night in water-filled ditch due to a firework

Crews from Wisbech and Dogthorpe were called to Wales Bank in Elm to rescue Penny the pony who was found in a ditch after being spooked by a firework. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Council agrees who will project manage shops and flats for historic high street

From left: Taleyna Fletcher, FDC’s Wisbech Townscape Heritage Officer; Jeremy Ault, of Pick Everard; Cllr Chris Seaton, FDC’s Portfolio Holder for Social Mobility and Heritage; and Justin Wingfield, FDC’s Head of Economic Growth and Assets.

Morning collision in Chatteris town centre

This red Toyota Up was recovered from a collision at Chatteris town centre on Monday (November 2) morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader

Park Ladies continue red-hot form with dominant league cup display

Park Ladies stormed to a fourth straight win with victory at Burwell Tigers Ladies in a league cup tie. Picture: SUPPLIED/PARK LADIES

Chamber of commerce chief warns of ‘devastating blow’ of fresh lockdown

John Bridge, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce. Picture; ARCHANT