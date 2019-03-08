Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:25 29 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

John Quinn & Sons Car Transport Ltd of Kiveton Park Station, Sheffield S26 6NQ is applying for a licence to use Big Motoring World Prep Centre, Samson House, Morley Way, Peterborough PE2 7BW as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

John Quinn & Sons Car Transport Ltd of Kiveton Park Station, Sheffield S26 6NQ is applying for a licence to use Big Motoring World Prep Centre, Samson House, Morley Way, Peterborough PE2 7BW as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, 23, dies after collision with Land Rover on Cambridgeshire road - other driver arrested on suspicion of multiple offences

Paul Wood, 23, died when the Kawasaki motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a green Land Rover at about 7am. Picture; FAMILY

Couple caught ‘having sex’ in March park are being investigated for outraging public decency

Couple caught having sex in West End Park, March, are being investigated for outraging public decency

Police hunt for man who exposed himself in March salon before going on stealing spree of town businesses

A man is wanted by police officers after he exposed himself in a March salon before going on a stealing spree in the town. Picture: ARCHANT / GOOGLE / FACEBOOK

Woman ‘stabbed’ outside takeaway shop in March

Woman ‘stabbed’ outside takeaway shop in March on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: GOGGLE EARTH.

Driver miraculously uninjured after car flies through telegraph pole and fences ‘at speed’ before coming to standstill in business yard

Shockingly no one � including the driver � was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, 23, dies after collision with Land Rover on Cambridgeshire road - other driver arrested on suspicion of multiple offences

Paul Wood, 23, died when the Kawasaki motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a green Land Rover at about 7am. Picture; FAMILY

Couple caught ‘having sex’ in March park are being investigated for outraging public decency

Couple caught having sex in West End Park, March, are being investigated for outraging public decency

Police hunt for man who exposed himself in March salon before going on stealing spree of town businesses

A man is wanted by police officers after he exposed himself in a March salon before going on a stealing spree in the town. Picture: ARCHANT / GOOGLE / FACEBOOK

Woman ‘stabbed’ outside takeaway shop in March

Woman ‘stabbed’ outside takeaway shop in March on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: GOGGLE EARTH.

Driver miraculously uninjured after car flies through telegraph pole and fences ‘at speed’ before coming to standstill in business yard

Shockingly no one � including the driver � was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Two injured as crash closes the A47 near Wisbech

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Woman ‘stabbed’ outside takeaway shop in March

Woman ‘stabbed’ outside takeaway shop in March on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: GOGGLE EARTH.

Couple caught ‘having sex’ in March park are being investigated for outraging public decency

Couple caught having sex in West End Park, March, are being investigated for outraging public decency

Wisbech martial arts students take home 20 trophies at national competition

Wisbech & Kings Lynn Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club competitors. Back row: Instructor master Donna Harvey, Oliver Gathercole, Sophia Stanton, Tracey Kym Gooch, Nakita Davies, Dean Frost, Isaac Ashworth - Participation Medal. Front row: Emilia Targanska, Lily Davies, Samantha Ashworth and Isabella Gathercole.

Trophies awarded at Wisbech & District Camera Club’s presentation night

Ten trophies were awarded at Wisbech & District Camera Club’s presentation night as the club’s season came to an end at Elgood’s football stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists