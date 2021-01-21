Video
Jonathan Van Tam’s mum gets Covid-19 vaccination at Cambs clinic
- Credit: PA
England’s deputy chief medical officer’s 79-year-old mother received her Covid-19 vaccination at the Jenner Health Centre in Whittlesey.
Elizabeth Van-Tam, the mother of Professor Jonathan Van Tam, says she was “really happy” to receive the jab at around 11am this morning (January 21).
She said: “I was really happy to get my COVID-19 vaccine. While I’ve had lots of reminders from Jonathan, I needed no encouragement when I received my phone call.
“The jab didn’t hurt at all and the NHS staff were excellent. I would encourage everyone to take up the offer when it comes.”
Prof Van Tam said: “I’m delighted my mum has received her covid vaccination and to know she will have some protection against this deadly virus.
“Like everyone else, it’s important that she also has her second dose when called for this.
“Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic and I urge everyone to take up the offer as soon as they are called forward.
“It is essential that everyone continues to stay at home if possible whether they have had the vaccine or not to protect the NHS and save lives.”