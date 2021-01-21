News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Jonathan Van Tam’s mum gets Covid-19 vaccination at Cambs clinic

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:41 PM January 21, 2021    Updated: 4:09 PM January 21, 2021
Elizabeth Van-Tam, the mother of deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van Tam, received her Covid-19 vaccine at the Jenner Health Centre in Whittlesey. - Credit: PA

England’s deputy chief medical officer’s 79-year-old mother received her Covid-19 vaccination at the Jenner Health Centre in Whittlesey.  

Elizabeth Van-Tam, the mother of Professor Jonathan Van Tam, says she was “really happy” to receive the jab at around 11am this morning (January 21).  

She said: “I was really happy to get my COVID-19 vaccine. While I’ve had lots of reminders from Jonathan, I needed no encouragement when I received my phone call.   

Elizabeth Van Tam, 79, the mother of Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy chief medical officer for England, waits to be vaccinated against Coronavirus at the the Jenner Health Centre in Whittlesey. - Credit: PA

“The jab didn’t hurt at all and the NHS staff were excellent. I would encourage everyone to take up the offer when it comes.” 

Prof Van Tam said: “I’m delighted my mum has received her covid vaccination and to know she will have some protection against this deadly virus.  

“Like everyone else, it’s important that she also has her second dose when called for this. 

Elizabeth Van Tam, 79, the mother of Jonathan Van Tam, deputy chief medical officer for England, walks with her son-in-law Nick Hayes as she attends the Jenner Health Centre in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, for her first dose of the coronavirus vaccination. - Credit: PA

“Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic and I urge everyone to take up the offer as soon as they are called forward. 

“It is essential that everyone continues to stay at home if possible whether they have had the vaccine or not to protect the NHS and save lives.” 

John Elworthy

John Elworthy

John Elworthy

