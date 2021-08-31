Gallery

Published: 12:55 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 1:13 PM August 31, 2021

Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock won a joint Bronze medal in the Men's 100m - T64 Final during the Athletics at the Olympic Stadium on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. - Credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Paralympic sprint star Jonnie Peacock – who had a gold post box painted in his honour in Doddington after the 2012 Olympics – has won Bronze in Japan.

The Cambridge-born sprinter, who had his right leg amputated below the knee after contracting meningitis aged five, had hoped that Tokyo might deliver a glorious hat-trick.

His race dramatically ended in joint bronze in Tokyo after the first four athletes remarkably crossed the finish line within 0.04 of a second.

Gold went to Germany's Felix Streng in a time of 10.76 seconds and silver to Costa Rican Sherman Isidro Guity Guity.

Peacock and Johannes Floors endured an agonising wait of more than three minutes before being confirmed as joint occupiers of the final T64 podium position.

Peacock, who won gold in the T44 class in London and Rio, proclaimed himself "proud" to be a part of a spellbinding evening in Japan.

"If that's not an advert for Paralympic sport in 11 seconds I don't know what is," said the 28-year-old, who posted a season's best of 10.79 secs.

"It's a shame that the stadium wasn't full today because the noise would have been incredible.

"The Paralympics has the ability to change things: 15 per cent of the world is made up of disabled people and we need to be represented. I'm so proud to be a part of it.

"This event, it's getting faster and faster every five years now. I expect it to keep going that way. I think the world record is going to be broken very very soon."

Peacock, who endured hamstring trouble earlier this year and suffered a serious knee injury in 2019, initially took a mental break following the 2016 Paralympics in Brazil.

He is back in the GB team for the first time since he won gold at the 2017 World Championships and his appearance on BBC show Strictly later that year.

Jonnie Peacock's mum, Linda Roberts, painting the post box gold in 2012. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Jonnie Peacock's mum, Linda Roberts, painting the post box gold in 2012. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

"Strictly was an amazing opportunity, I've never been as nervous in my life as I was in that first dance, my heart was in my mouth," said Peacock, who had his right leg amputated below the knee aged five after contracting meningitis.
















