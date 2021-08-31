News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Gallery

Jonnie come lately - but bags bronze

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:55 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 1:13 PM August 31, 2021
Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock won a joint Bronze medal in the Men's 100m - T64 Final

Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock won a joint Bronze medal in the Men's 100m - T64 Final during the Athletics at the Olympic Stadium on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. - Credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire 

Paralympic sprint star Jonnie Peacock – who had a gold post box painted in his honour in Doddington after the 2012 Olympics – has won Bronze in Japan. 

The Cambridge-born sprinter, who had his right leg amputated below the knee after contracting meningitis aged five, had hoped that Tokyo might deliver a glorious hat-trick. 

His race dramatically ended in joint bronze in Tokyo after the first four athletes remarkably crossed the finish line within 0.04 of a second. 

Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock won a joint Bronze medal in the Men's 100m - T64 Final

Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock won a joint Bronze medal in the Men's 100m - T64 Final during the Athletics at the Olympic Stadium on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. - Credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire 


Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock won a joint Bronze medal in the Men's 100m - T64 Final

Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock won a joint Bronze medal in the Men's 100m - T64 Final during the Athletics at the Olympic Stadium on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. - Credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire 

Gold went to Germany's Felix Streng in a time of 10.76 seconds and silver to Costa Rican Sherman Isidro Guity Guity. 

Peacock and Johannes Floors endured an agonising wait of more than three minutes before being confirmed as joint occupiers of the final T64 podium position. 

You may also want to watch:

Peacock, who won gold in the T44 class in London and Rio, proclaimed himself "proud" to be a part of a spellbinding evening in Japan. 

"If that's not an advert for Paralympic sport in 11 seconds I don't know what is," said the 28-year-old, who posted a season's best of 10.79 secs. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police believe boyfriend murdered Maddie and then killed himself 
  2. 2 Murder probe after death of 22-year-old woman from Wimblington 
  3. 3 Motorist, 19, dies in single vehicle crash
  1. 4 Victim stabbed multiple times before attacker flees on a bike
  2. 5 Rapist jailed for life has prison term increased after 40 years of abuse
  3. 6 Secret Garden Party to return after five years
  4. 7 Station on track for December opening
  5. 8 5 of the best places for fish and chips in Cambridgeshire
  6. 9 Burglary suspect on list of 'most wanted'
  7. 10 Bailiff hit with rotten eggs, pew fight and poking your head out of moving train 

"It's a shame that the stadium wasn't full today because the noise would have been incredible. 

Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock won a joint Bronze medal in the Men's 100m - T64 Final

Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock won a joint Bronze medal in the Men's 100m - T64 Final during the Athletics at the Olympic Stadium on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. - Credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire 

Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock won a joint Bronze medal in the Men's 100m - T64 Final

Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock won a joint Bronze medal in the Men's 100m - T64 Final during the Athletics at the Olympic Stadium on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. - Credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire 

"The Paralympics has the ability to change things: 15 per cent of the world is made up of disabled people and we need to be represented. I'm so proud to be a part of it. 

"This event, it's getting faster and faster every five years now. I expect it to keep going that way. I think the world record is going to be broken very very soon." 

Peacock, who endured hamstring trouble earlier this year and suffered a serious knee injury in 2019, initially took a mental break following the 2016 Paralympics in Brazil. 

He is back in the GB team for the first time since he won gold at the 2017 World Championships and his appearance on BBC show Strictly later that year. 

Jonnie Peacock's mum, Linda Roberts, painting the post box gold in 2012. Picture: ARCHANT

Jonnie Peacock's mum, Linda Roberts, painting the post box gold in 2012. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

"Strictly was an amazing opportunity, I've never been as nervous in my life as I was in that first dance, my heart was in my mouth," said Peacock, who had his right leg amputated below the knee aged five after contracting meningitis. 





Cambs Live
Doddington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Civil parking enforcement in Cambs

Cambridgeshire County Council | Updated

Fenland, South Cambs and Hunts opt for civil parking enforcement – but...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Three images of drug dealer Eddie Ransome

Cambs Live

Dealer ran illegal drugs business from home in 'small peaceful village'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Applegreen in Bridge Street, Chatteris

Cambs Live

Lone cashier was offered taxi and paid time off after armed robbery

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
'Road Closed' signs up in Broad Street, March, today as engineers search for a suspected gas leak. 

Cambs Live

Town centre access restricted following suspected gas leak

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon