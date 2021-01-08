100 miles in 31 days charity challenge
- Credit: JORDAN BULLMAN
A Fenland man is running 100 miles in 31 days to raise money for a local charity.
Jordan Bullman, who was born in Manea but now lives in Chatteris, is taking on the fundraising challenge in aid of Scotty's Little Soldiers.
The 27-year-old, who volunteers with the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force, said: "I chose the charity after reading Nikki Scott’s story about her setting up the charity after the death of Cpl Lee Scott.
"To read that she received a BEM in the Queen's New Year Honours is very well deserved."
Jordan added that "the reason I set these challenges was to encourage the cadets and adult volunteers to get more active within Cambs ACF.
You may also want to watch:
"I also thought that it would support them in terms of their own mental health because exercise helps.
Jordan, who also works at Ivor Searle Ltd - which recondition commercial engines - added that he has been running a few times per week since the first lockdown after recovering from a back injury.
Donate to 'Jordan's 100 Miles in 31 Days' fundraising page online.
Most Read
- 1 Pedestrian dies at scene of crash
- 2 Man who invited children to use his hot tub breached police order
- 3 Thieves steal all four wheels from healthcare worker’s car overnight
- 4 BMW caught speeding at 130mph in thick fog - with children on board, too
- 5 Man sentenced after drugs warrant uncovered cocaine, MDMA and cannabis
- 6 Coronavirus patient warns pandemic ‘is not a joke’ from hospital ward
- 7 Mum-of-four shows off dramatic eight stone weight loss transformation
- 8 Reporter shares first stages of teeth transformation
- 9 New funeral home opens in March