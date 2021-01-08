Published: 5:43 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 9:22 AM January 12, 2021

Jordan Bullman, of Chatteris, is running 100 miles in 31 days to raise money for the Scotty's Little Soldiers charity. - Credit: JORDAN BULLMAN

A Fenland man is running 100 miles in 31 days to raise money for a local charity.

Jordan Bullman, who was born in Manea but now lives in Chatteris, is taking on the fundraising challenge in aid of Scotty's Little Soldiers.

The 27-year-old, who volunteers with the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force, said: "I chose the charity after reading Nikki Scott’s story about her setting up the charity after the death of Cpl Lee Scott.

"To read that she received a BEM in the Queen's New Year Honours is very well deserved."

Jordan added that "the reason I set these challenges was to encourage the cadets and adult volunteers to get more active within Cambs ACF.

"I also thought that it would support them in terms of their own mental health because exercise helps.

Jordan, who also works at Ivor Searle Ltd - which recondition commercial engines - added that he has been running a few times per week since the first lockdown after recovering from a back injury.

Donate to 'Jordan's 100 Miles in 31 Days' fundraising page online.