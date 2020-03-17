Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill ‘absolutely gutted’ after comeback fight cancelled due to coronavirus

Jordan Gill has seen his comeback fight in London this month cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES PA Wire/PA Images

Jordan Gill has revealed he is “absolutely gutted” after his comeback fight was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gill was meant to mark his return to competitive boxing on the undercard of the European welterweight title bout between David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly at The O2 Arena in London on March 28, having lost to Enrique Tinoco last May.

‘The Thrill’ admits he is disappointed by the decision from event organisers Matchroom Boxing, and pledges that those who have brought tickets from him will receive a refund.

Writing on social media, Gill said: “Absolutely gutted that my fight has been postponed after months of hard work and sacrifice.

“(I) appreciate everyone’s support, and if you’ve brought tickets for this event from me, you’ll receive a full refund. Please stay safe and positive during these uncertain times.”

Matchroom Boxing have announced that all their scheduled events this month and in April will now not go ahead because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, they said: “Following advice from the Government and the BBBoC (British Boxing Board of Control) relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing have postponed all events scheduled to be taking place in March and April, including David Avanesyan vs Josh Kelly at The O2 in London on March 28.

“Tickets will be valid for these rescheduled dates or refunds will be available from your point of purchase. Further events may also be subject to change.

“Fights scheduled to take place on the Avanesyan vs Kelly show will be merged into future cards, with ticket refunds for March 28 available at the original point of purchase.”

The statement continued: “The health and safety of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans involved with our events is the top priority for Matchroom Boxing and we thank everyone for their understanding.

“We look forward to bringing world class boxing events back to these shores as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Our thoughts are with everybody affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at this difficult time”.

Gill lost his WBA International Featherweight crown to Tinoco in Nottingham last year, having won the belt in emphatic style against another Mexican in Emmanuel Dominguez just two months earlier.