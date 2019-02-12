Advanced search

Jordan Gill wins WBA title fight after the 24-year-old from Chatteris secures a third round win against Emmanuel Dominguez

PUBLISHED: 01:39 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 01:47 03 March 2019

Jordan Gill took only three rounds to secure the vacant WBA international featherweight title in a decisive victory tonight over Emmanuel Dominguez. The Chatteris boxer was cheered on by home supporters during the title fight at Peterborough Arena. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

What a noise with Jordan Gill coming out to Thriller and a tumultuous reception – he looked focused, no nerves whatsoever.

And what a night it turned out to be for the young Chatteris boxer as he took only three rounds to secure the vacant WBA international featherweight title in a decisive victory tonight over Emmanuel Dominguez.

Round one and Gill absorbed the atmosphere and looked very confident but Dominguez was waiting to pounce too, so a very even start.

But in round two the attacking threat was upped a gear from Gill. Picking his moment, allowing the crowd to spur him on whenever an opening looked likely.

However the fight was stopped in the third round as Gill put Dominguez down with a rapid fire assault: he got up but then dropped again after the Fen boxer drove home his advantage.

The referee stepped in – it was over as Dominguez struggled to recover from the wave of punches that had him on the ropes.

All over, job done. Gill was lifted in the air by his team the relentless pressure on the upper body and face of Dominguez was too much for the Mexican. It was a fully deserved result for the Chatteris man.

There was mutual respect shown by both boxers as Gill celebrated an impressive victory. Dominguez looking inevitably disappointed in his corner as his gloves were removed.

Gill was announced as the new WBA International Featherweight Champion. With nerves of steel and the composure of a man way beyond his years he was the winner. There were only ever a few signs of danger, but once the onslaught began, the result was never in doubt.

The immediate reaction from Gill (speaking to Sky Sports) was that he knew he didn’t have the perfect preparation but perseverance was the key and overcoming any struggles during training was the aim.

Gill said he expects a busy year and told Sky he was finding it hard to describe the feeling of winning another title.

His trainer Dave Coldwell said the more belief Gill gets, his confidence as a fighter will shine through.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said only time will tell if Gill is good enough to “conquer the world”. He mentioned a potential fight at the ABAX Stadium which received a loud cheer. Belief is high in Gill, he said, and as long as he maintains a strong work ethic, anything is possible

To top it all off, Gill showed off his moonwalk in front of the elated support. What a night for the 24 year-old. The world looks most certain to be his oyster now.

