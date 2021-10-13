Published: 9:45 AM October 13, 2021

Jordan Lancaster, from Ramsey, ran the London Marathon from his back garden after catching Covid-19 just a week before he was due to run the virtual London Marathon. - Credit: Jordan Lancaster

A man who was signed up for the virtual London Marathon this year ended up completing the gruelling 26-miles in his garden after catching Covid-19 just a week before the big day.

Jordan Lancaster, a member of March triathlon club and March AC has been trying to get a place in the London Marathon since his 18th birthday.

This year, on his 26th, he gained a spot for the virtual London Marathon.

Seven days before he was due to complete it, he caught Covid-19 and had to isolate in his Ramsey home with his girlfriend.

Not wanting to miss out, Jordan completed the first 16 miles around his garden before switching to running up and down his living room.

Jordan said: “I finished with a time of 11 hours and 47 minutes.

“My girlfriend Amy kept me motivated with cake!

Jordan hopes his efforts will not go unnoticed by London Marathon organisers and they give him a place in 2022.