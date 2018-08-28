Budding designers at an Ely school enjoy masterclass with José Hendo

Fashion and design students at King’s Ely learnt tips and advice from award-winning fashion designer José Hendo.

The masterclass saw José – who is the go-to designer of Ugandan royalty and government officials - teaching A Level students how to create sculptural accessory designs using barkcloth and sinamay.

The workshop was a great opportunity for the young designers to explore and develop new ideas, leading to an inventive range of headwear and neckwear designs being created.

José said: “All of the students developed highly original outcomes and were ready to experiment.

“They took direction easily and worked diligently.

José’s collection has featured at EcoLuxe London, London Fashion Week, Berlin Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and Kampala Fashion Week, as well as the Ugandan Museum.

Alison Rhodes, director of art at King’s Ely Senior, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome José back to King’s Ely.

“Our students were really inspired and the headwear and neckwear designs created were truly stunning.

“We are all looking forward to working with José again in 2019.”