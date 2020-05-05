Family thank strangers that have sent cards to their brother who is worried the coronavirus lockdown will affect his 21st birthday

Football-mad Josh Harvey is worried he won't be able to celebrate his 21st birthday next month - so his family are asking people over social media to send him a birthday card.

A family has been “overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers” that have sent birthday cards to their brother who is worried about missing out on his 21st celebrations because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Josh Harvey's 21st birthday will be on June 3, 2020.

Joshua Harvey has been really looking forward to celebrating his big birthday on June 3 - but he’s growing increasingly concerned the get-together might not happen as weeks of lockdown continue.

To cheer him up, his family posted requests on Facebook for friends to post Joshua a birthday card so he can at least open 21 cards on his 21st birthday.

Since their appeal went public, they have been inundated with cards as well as offers of cakes, gifts and even tickets to football matches after the restrictions are lifted.

One of his older sister’s, Becka Harvey, who lives in March, said: “Joshua is such a lovely and kind person, and it’s really difficult to hear him worrying about his birthday which he has been really looking forward to.

Josh Harvey has been worried the coronavirus lockdown will still be in place for his 21st birthday next month, so strangers have offered to send him birthday cards and gifts.

“So far, we’ve probably had about 300 responses from people around the world asking if they can help. It has been amazing, and we’re so grateful.”

She added: “I’ve already had eight cards land on my doorstep this morning and Joshua’s birthday is a month away. Goodness knows how many more we’re going to get, we’ve been overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers.

“Two people have offered to bake cakes and someone offered two tickets for Joshua to see a Manchester United match.

“Loads of others have asked what Joshua is into because they also want to buy him a present, it has been unbelievable.”

Joshua has Down’s syndrome and learning difficulties and has found lockdown tough as he enjoys spending time out of the house.

He loves football and is a loyal March Town supporter, attending every match with another sister Amanda and her husband Dan. Joshua also follows Manchester United.

Becka said: “Joshua also loves Olly Murs, and has been to his concerts.

“So I’ve been sending Olly Murs tweets in the hope that he could possibly send a card. It would be incredible if Joshua also received a card from his favourite singer.”

• If you would like to send a birthday card to Joshua, please post to 22 Wake Road, March, Cambs, PE15 8UL.