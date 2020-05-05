Advanced search

Family thank strangers that have sent cards to their brother who is worried the coronavirus lockdown will affect his 21st birthday

PUBLISHED: 19:26 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:30 05 May 2020

Football-mad Josh Harvey is worried he won't be able to celebrate his 21st birthday next month - so his family are asking people over social media to send him a birthday card. Image: SUBMITTED

Football-mad Josh Harvey is worried he won't be able to celebrate his 21st birthday next month - so his family are asking people over social media to send him a birthday card. Image: SUBMITTED

Submitted

A family has been “overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers” that have sent birthday cards to their brother who is worried about missing out on his 21st celebrations because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Josh Harvey's 21st birthday will be on June 3, 2020. Image: SUBMITTEDJosh Harvey's 21st birthday will be on June 3, 2020. Image: SUBMITTED

Joshua Harvey has been really looking forward to celebrating his big birthday on June 3 - but he’s growing increasingly concerned the get-together might not happen as weeks of lockdown continue.

To cheer him up, his family posted requests on Facebook for friends to post Joshua a birthday card so he can at least open 21 cards on his 21st birthday.

Since their appeal went public, they have been inundated with cards as well as offers of cakes, gifts and even tickets to football matches after the restrictions are lifted.

One of his older sister’s, Becka Harvey, who lives in March, said: “Joshua is such a lovely and kind person, and it’s really difficult to hear him worrying about his birthday which he has been really looking forward to.

Hoping to party over lockdown. Josh Harvey has been worried the coronavirus lockdown will still be in place for his 21st birthday next month, so strangers have offered to send him birthday cards and gifts. Image: SUBMITTEDHoping to party over lockdown. Josh Harvey has been worried the coronavirus lockdown will still be in place for his 21st birthday next month, so strangers have offered to send him birthday cards and gifts. Image: SUBMITTED

“So far, we’ve probably had about 300 responses from people around the world asking if they can help. It has been amazing, and we’re so grateful.”

She added: “I’ve already had eight cards land on my doorstep this morning and Joshua’s birthday is a month away. Goodness knows how many more we’re going to get, we’ve been overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers.

“Two people have offered to bake cakes and someone offered two tickets for Joshua to see a Manchester United match.

“Loads of others have asked what Joshua is into because they also want to buy him a present, it has been unbelievable.”

Joshua has Down’s syndrome and learning difficulties and has found lockdown tough as he enjoys spending time out of the house.

He loves football and is a loyal March Town supporter, attending every match with another sister Amanda and her husband Dan. Joshua also follows Manchester United.

Becka said: “Joshua also loves Olly Murs, and has been to his concerts.

“So I’ve been sending Olly Murs tweets in the hope that he could possibly send a card. It would be incredible if Joshua also received a card from his favourite singer.”

• If you would like to send a birthday card to Joshua, please post to 22 Wake Road, March, Cambs, PE15 8UL.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Coronavirus fears in the Fens as county council leader Steve Count warns: ‘There has been a spike in cases in the March area’

Steve Count, leader of Cambs County Council, has warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in his hometown of March, Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Coronavirus fears in the Fens as county council leader Steve Count warns: ‘There has been a spike in cases in the March area’

Steve Count, leader of Cambs County Council, has warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in his hometown of March, Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Family thank strangers that have sent cards to their brother who is worried the coronavirus lockdown will affect his 21st birthday

Football-mad Josh Harvey is worried he won't be able to celebrate his 21st birthday next month - so his family are asking people over social media to send him a birthday card. Image: SUBMITTED

Scientists allow public to gain insight into their work with virtual tour amid coronavirus lockdown

Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute have teamed up with Google Expeditions to help create a virtual tour, where the public can see how the institute works and take a tour of the labs. Picture: SUBMITTED

Police warning after puppy scam claims new victims in our region

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit has warned of a new online puppy sales scam. Picture; RSPCA

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Drive 24