Advanced search

Prison sentence for man who damaged house and spat at custody staff

PUBLISHED: 15:30 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 10 November 2020

Peterborough Crown Court

Peterborough Crown Court

Archant

A 28-year-old man who caused criminal damage to a house in Whittlesey and later spat at a detention officer has been jailed.

Joshua Davidson attended a property in Horsegate Lane Whittlesey at about 2am on July 9.

He began kicking and punching the front door of the address while shouting at a woman inside and demanding to find her ex-partner.

The woman, aged in her 30s, shouted back at Davidson through an upstairs window telling him her ex-partner was not at the address and to stop damaging the house.

But Davidson continued demanding to be let into the property while making threats to kill both the woman and her ex-partner.

He continued causing damage, resulting in the front window smashing, before leaving.

Police were alerted to the disturbance and when officers arrived at the scene, they were told Davidson had fled to a nearby address which he was unauthorised to attend due to an ongoing restraining order against him.

When officers attended the property, the occupant was reluctant to let police inside but after gaining access, they found Davidson hiding in the loft.

Davidson was arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

However, while in custody, his anger escalated and he spat at a Detention Officer and made threats to spit at others.

Davidson, of Wisbech Road, Thorney, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, breach of a restraining order, assault of an emergency worker and using violence to secure entry to a premises.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison and handed a three-year restraining order at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (November 9).

PC Barry Morton said: “Davidson used violence to terrorise and disturb the occupants of this house in the middle of the night.

“Then, the complete lack of respect he showed to staff in custody who were simply doing their job was completely unacceptable.

“I hope time behind bars gives Davidson time to reflect on his behaviour.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

£15,000 stolen from bedside table in lunchtime burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after £15,000 in cash was stolen from a home in Nene Parade, March. Pictures: Gopogle Street View

Children who lost both parents in fatal crash receive over £16,000 a stranger fundraised for them

Shane Yerrell, left picture on right, hands over more than £16,000 which was raised for Lexi Bateman and her little sister Elizabeth. Right picture shows Robert Bateman and his wife Paula, who were killed in a fatal crash in the autumn. Pictures: Shane Terrell / Family

Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY

Primary school closes from today as staff self-isolate

Cottenham Primary School is closed today as staff are self isolating because of Covid-19. Pictures: Google Street View

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

£15,000 stolen from bedside table in lunchtime burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after £15,000 in cash was stolen from a home in Nene Parade, March. Pictures: Gopogle Street View

Children who lost both parents in fatal crash receive over £16,000 a stranger fundraised for them

Shane Yerrell, left picture on right, hands over more than £16,000 which was raised for Lexi Bateman and her little sister Elizabeth. Right picture shows Robert Bateman and his wife Paula, who were killed in a fatal crash in the autumn. Pictures: Shane Terrell / Family

Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY

Primary school closes from today as staff self-isolate

Cottenham Primary School is closed today as staff are self isolating because of Covid-19. Pictures: Google Street View

Latest from the Cambs Times

79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES

Ely no longer has ‘Britain’s most bashed bridge’ - despite being struck 19 times in the last year

In 2018 Stuntney Bridge in Ely was dubbed ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ after being struck more than 120 times and was featured in the world’s news.

Green light for affordable housing once Government releases promised cash

A grant from the Combined Authority’s Affordable Housing Programme of £1,448,000 is sought for 39 additional homes, 20 at affordable rent and 19 shared ownership units on Station Road, Littleport, Ely

Prison sentence for man who damaged house and spat at custody staff

Peterborough Crown Court

Man who stabbed stranger jailed for eight years as figures reveal three arrests a week for knife crime

Jerfi Breen, 25, used this knife to stab a stranger after a house party spilled out onto the street. Cambs police are now arresting three people every week for knife related crime. Picture; CAMBS COPS