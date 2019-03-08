Journalist John McCarthy CBE who was held captive for five years in Lebanon will give talk at fundraising dinner

A journalist who was kidnapped and held captive for five years will be guest speaker at Peterborough Cathedral's annual fundraising dinner.

John McCarthy CBE was kidnapped in Lebanon in 1986 by Islamic Jihad and held in captivity until 1991.

He will tell his story and share the insights he gained from those harrowing years at the dinner on June 21.

Guests from all over the diocese, from Rutland down to the southern edge of Northamptonshire, will gather in the medieval Cloisters for canapés and drinks to the accompaniment of the celebrated Esterhazy String Quartet.

They will then go into the cathedral for dinner beneath the magnificent 13th century ceiling.

All profits from the evening will go towards maintaining the fabric, ministry and music of Peterborough's treasured landmark, one of the country's most important Norman cathedrals.

Tickets cost £100 and the evening will start in the cloisters at 7pm.

It is expected to finish around 11pm.

The dress code will be evening wear, to book email admin@peterboroughcathedraltrust.org