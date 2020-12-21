Jubilee Court residents donate gifts to hospital's sick kids
- Credit: Sanctuary Retirement Living
Children staying in hospital will receive at least one gift this Christmas, thanks to a March retirement service.
Residents and staff at Jubilee Court have collected a range of presents for sick youngsters at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon.
Everything has now been handed over to the hospital where, after a period of quarantine, they will be given to children on the Holly Ward.
It is the second year in a row Jubilee Court has organised a 'Giving Tree' project.
Hayley Massey, Wellbeing and Inclusion Assistant at Jubilee Court, said: “We were so pleased with how many donations we collected last year, so we really wanted to do it again to support even more local families.
You may also want to watch:
"We’ve been overwhelmed with everyone’s kindness and generosity, and I’m sure it will mean a lot to the children who receive these amazing presents.”
A Christmas 'Giving Tree' was put up at Jubilee Court with gift tags on display.
Most Read
- 1 Restaurant to move 1.6 miles from Tier 4 to Tier 2 to save Christmas
- 2 Armed police search near school exits for suspected knifeman as pupils leave
- 3 Closed town centre pub goes up for sale
- 4 Vandals smash window of nurse’s BMW while the key worker sleeps after shift
- 5 Work to start in 2021 on rail station upgrade
- 6 Coronavirus: Breaking news of Tier 3 restrictions
- 7 Tier three restaurant owner faces cancelling 300 bookings and losing thousands of pounds
- 8 ‘Full of Christmas spirit’: Nearly 50 drink drivers caught across county
- 9 Driver 'gassed' during £300,000 lorry park robbery
- 10 Dozens park up for socially-distanced drive-in carol service held in car park
Those who wanted to donate could choose a tag from the tree and buy a present.
When the gifts were collected, the team at Jubilee Court made sure they were ready for Father Christmas to deliver to the children in need to for a treat.
Jubilee Court is a retirement service for the over 60s run by Sanctuary Housing.
Gifts collected last year were donated to the Ormiston Families March Child and Family Centre.