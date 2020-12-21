Published: 1:52 PM December 21, 2020

Residents and staff at Jubilee Court in March have been collecting Christmas gifts for children in the area. This is the second year they've taken part in the 'Giving Tree' project. - Credit: Sanctuary Retirement Living

Children staying in hospital will receive at least one gift this Christmas, thanks to a March retirement service.

Residents and staff at Jubilee Court have collected a range of presents for sick youngsters at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon.

Everything has now been handed over to the hospital where, after a period of quarantine, they will be given to children on the Holly Ward.

It is the second year in a row Jubilee Court has organised a 'Giving Tree' project.

Hayley Massey, Wellbeing and Inclusion Assistant at Jubilee Court, said: “We were so pleased with how many donations we collected last year, so we really wanted to do it again to support even more local families.

"We’ve been overwhelmed with everyone’s kindness and generosity, and I’m sure it will mean a lot to the children who receive these amazing presents.”

A Christmas 'Giving Tree' was put up at Jubilee Court with gift tags on display.

Those who wanted to donate could choose a tag from the tree and buy a present.

When the gifts were collected, the team at Jubilee Court made sure they were ready for Father Christmas to deliver to the children in need to for a treat.

Jubilee Court is a retirement service for the over 60s run by Sanctuary Housing.

Gifts collected last year were donated to the Ormiston Families March Child and Family Centre.