Jubilee Court in March is rated 'Good' by CQC inspectors. Maureen Almond (left) chatting with head of care Mandy Terry. Picture: SANCTUARY www.daveason.co.uk

A March retirement living service has been praised by inspectors for its caring staff and commitment to helping people live independently.

Sanctuary Retirement Living's Jubilee Court received a Good rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The service was assessed across five categories - care, safety, effectiveness, leadership and responsiveness - and achieved 'Good' ratings in each of them.

The report found residents were treated with kindness, dignity and respect and empowered to make their own choices and have maximum control of their lives.

Inspectors found the service was well-led, with a culture of "high-quality, person-centred care".

Residents had personalised support plans in place and were involved in day-to-day discussions about their care.

Mandy Terry, head of care at Jubilee Court, said: "The wellbeing and inclusion of our residents is our highest priority and we are committed to helping people remain independent and live healthy and fulfilling lives in their own homes.

"We're delighted to receive a 'Good' rating from the CQC and particularly pleased that our staff's kind and caring approach has been recognised in the report."

The site offers personalised care and support to people living independently, and also has a range of onsite facilities including a restaurant and hairdressing salon.