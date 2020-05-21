Advanced search

Social distancing party and sing-along to celebrate VE Day at care home

PUBLISHED: 16:05 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 21 May 2020

Social distancing party and sing-along to celebrate VE Day at Jubilee Court care home in March. Staff member Mandy Terry, residents Maureen Almond, Robert Miller, Phyllis Webb, and staff Lisa Brown Picture: SANCTUARY LIVING

Social distancing party and sing-along to celebrate VE Day at Jubilee Court care home in March. Staff member Mandy Terry, residents Maureen Almond, Robert Miller, Phyllis Webb, and staff Lisa Brown Picture: SANCTUARY LIVING

Residents and staff at Jubilee Court care home in March celebrated enjoyed the 75th anniversary of VE Day celebrations with a difference.

Social distancing party and sing-along to celebrate VE Day at Jubilee Court care home in March. Sophie Bright, Mandy Terry, Lisa Brown, Julie King and Hayley Massey. Picture: SANCTUARY LIVINGSocial distancing party and sing-along to celebrate VE Day at Jubilee Court care home in March. Sophie Bright, Mandy Terry, Lisa Brown, Julie King and Hayley Massey. Picture: SANCTUARY LIVING

While many residents were isolating in their apartments due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, meaning that they couldn’t hold the big party they had originally planned, they found ways to celebrate the occasion despite the restrictions of lockdown, thanks to the staff’s creative efforts.

The staff organised a ‘social distancing party’ for residents in the corridors, enabling them to stay safe in their apartments whilst enjoying food and music to get them in the party spirit.

The service was covered in decorations which were sent by the local March Brownies group, who have previously made strong connections with the residents at Jubilee Court, sending them colourful drawings to brighten up the hallways.

Residents ended their celebrations with everyone joining in a sing-long performance of “We’ll Meet Again” which could be heard across all three floors of the building.

Social distancing party and sing-along to celebrate VE Day at Jubilee Court care home in March. Residents, left to right, Barbara crouch, Joan smith and Daphne Willis. Picture: SANCTUARY LIVINGSocial distancing party and sing-along to celebrate VE Day at Jubilee Court care home in March. Residents, left to right, Barbara crouch, Joan smith and Daphne Willis. Picture: SANCTUARY LIVING

Most Read

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

Drive 24