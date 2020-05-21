Social distancing party and sing-along to celebrate VE Day at care home
PUBLISHED: 16:05 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 21 May 2020
Archant
Residents and staff at Jubilee Court care home in March celebrated enjoyed the 75th anniversary of VE Day celebrations with a difference.
While many residents were isolating in their apartments due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, meaning that they couldn’t hold the big party they had originally planned, they found ways to celebrate the occasion despite the restrictions of lockdown, thanks to the staff’s creative efforts.
The staff organised a ‘social distancing party’ for residents in the corridors, enabling them to stay safe in their apartments whilst enjoying food and music to get them in the party spirit.
The service was covered in decorations which were sent by the local March Brownies group, who have previously made strong connections with the residents at Jubilee Court, sending them colourful drawings to brighten up the hallways.
Residents ended their celebrations with everyone joining in a sing-long performance of “We’ll Meet Again” which could be heard across all three floors of the building.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.