Social distancing party and sing-along to celebrate VE Day at care home

Social distancing party and sing-along to celebrate VE Day at Jubilee Court care home in March. Staff member Mandy Terry, residents Maureen Almond, Robert Miller, Phyllis Webb, and staff Lisa Brown Picture: SANCTUARY LIVING Archant

Residents and staff at Jubilee Court care home in March celebrated enjoyed the 75th anniversary of VE Day celebrations with a difference.

Social distancing party and sing-along to celebrate VE Day at Jubilee Court care home in March. Sophie Bright, Mandy Terry, Lisa Brown, Julie King and Hayley Massey. Picture: SANCTUARY LIVING Social distancing party and sing-along to celebrate VE Day at Jubilee Court care home in March. Sophie Bright, Mandy Terry, Lisa Brown, Julie King and Hayley Massey. Picture: SANCTUARY LIVING

While many residents were isolating in their apartments due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, meaning that they couldn’t hold the big party they had originally planned, they found ways to celebrate the occasion despite the restrictions of lockdown, thanks to the staff’s creative efforts.

The staff organised a ‘social distancing party’ for residents in the corridors, enabling them to stay safe in their apartments whilst enjoying food and music to get them in the party spirit.

The service was covered in decorations which were sent by the local March Brownies group, who have previously made strong connections with the residents at Jubilee Court, sending them colourful drawings to brighten up the hallways.

Residents ended their celebrations with everyone joining in a sing-long performance of “We’ll Meet Again” which could be heard across all three floors of the building.

Social distancing party and sing-along to celebrate VE Day at Jubilee Court care home in March. Residents, left to right, Barbara crouch, Joan smith and Daphne Willis. Picture: SANCTUARY LIVING Social distancing party and sing-along to celebrate VE Day at Jubilee Court care home in March. Residents, left to right, Barbara crouch, Joan smith and Daphne Willis. Picture: SANCTUARY LIVING

