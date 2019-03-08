Teenager Julio commended for saving his mum’s life by stamping on attacker’s head

Julio O’Malley was commended for saving his mum's life after he heard a commotion, went to investigate and saw a man attacking his mother, who was covered in blood and begging for her life. Juliowas awarded by Cambridgeshire Police Chief Constable Nick Dean at his Commendations and Long Service Awards on Thursday March 14. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Archant

A teenager who saved his mum’s life by stamping on a man’s head who was attacking his mother and left her covered in blood has been commended for his bravery.

Chief Constable Nick Dean held his Commendations and Long Service awards on Thursday March 14. Officers who attended heard stories of bravery, compassion and kindness. While honouring those who have dedicated 20 years loyal service to the force. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Chief Constable Nick Dean held his Commendations and Long Service awards on Thursday March 14. Officers who attended heard stories of bravery, compassion and kindness. While honouring those who have dedicated 20 years loyal service to the force. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Julio O’Malley, who was just 13-years-old at the time, was upstairs at his Peterborough home when he heard a commotion downstairs. He went to investigate and saw a man attacking his mother, who was covered in blood and begging for her life.

Acting quickly and with outstanding bravery, Julio stamped on the offender’s head as he lay grappling with his mother on the floor, allowing Julio and his mother to escape and call police.

Julio, whose mother believes her son’s actions that night saved her life, was awarded by Cambridgeshire Police Chief Constable Nick Dean at his Commendations and Long Service Awards on Thursday March 14.

In October last year, Jonathan Youthed was jailed for 10 years for grievous bodily harm with intent, threats to kill and racially aggravated harassment.

Youthed, 31 of Hungarton Court, Peterborough, turned up at the woman’s house covered in blood and bragging about having assaulted another man on 25 March this year.

Earlier that day, Youthed had texted his partner asking what she was doing later but it was obvious from his messages that he was drunk, Peterborough Crown Court heard.

Youthed then turned up at her house at about 10pm, but an argument began after he told her he had attacked another man.

The victim repeatedly told Youthed to leave her house and pushed him away, but he refused and quickly became violent.

Youthed began hitting the woman’s face, before grabbing her hair and throwing her around the living room.

He then threw her onto the coffee table and smashed her head off various items in the living room, including a vivarium.

Youthed continued his attack by punching her multiple times to the head, verbally insulting her and threatening to kill her.

The victim lost count of the number of times she was punched and feared for her life in the sustained attack which lasted 30 minutes, the court heard.

The only reason Youthed’s attack stopped was because the victim’s teenage son heard the commotion from his bedroom upstairs.

The boy came downstairs to see Youthed attacking his mum, holding her in a headlock with his legs.

The teenager kicked Youthed in the head allowing them both to escape the house and call police. The woman was left with facial injuries.

When officers arrived, Youthed was either unconscious or asleep on the floor. During his arrest and transfer to a police station, he also repeatedly racially abused a police officer.

Youthed stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court in September and was found guilty of GBH with intent and making threats to kill.

He had previously pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment. Today (19 October) at the same court, Youthed received a 10 year prison sentence.

DC Tania Weston said: “This was an horrific attack, which was only stopped because the victim’s son showed incredible bravery.

“I hope this prison sentence brings the victim some closure and helps her to move on with her life as best she can.

“I also want to thank her and all the other witnesses for having the strength to give evidence during the course of the trial.”