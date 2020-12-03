Video

Watch as budding junior firefighter Darcey saves the day in ‘cutest video ever’

Budding firefighter Darcey saved the day in this adorable video. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs Archant

A video shared by our region’s fire service shows the adorable moment a budding junior firefighter saved the day at home.

Launching a competition for youngsters, the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service uploaded a video of Darcey’s daring rescue.

The minute-long video clip shows Darcey dressed in her firefighter costume saving a baby doll and extinguishing a chalk blaze drawn on a fence.

A spokesperson said: “Inspired by junior firefighter Darcey earlier in the year, we’re running a little competition. We want to see video clips of our aspiring firefighters

“Send them to us at pressoffice@cambsfire.gov.uk or message us privately on social media.

“Make sure you include their name and age. The deadline for entries is Monday, December 7 2020.

“Be as creative as you like. You could set up challenges for them to complete, they could tell us why being a firefighter is the best job in the world, or an important fire safety message

“We’ll have a special prize for the best entries in each age category and we’ll even make sure they arrive before Christmas

“We look forward to seeing our next generation of superheroes!”