Junior Fen football team celebrate after Metalcraft donation

PUBLISHED: 11:34 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 27 December 2019

Manea Strikers Under 12's Blue received a cheque from Stainless Metalcraft as part of the firm's community fund. Picture: FACEBOOK/METALCRAFT

A junior football team in Fenland is celebrating after they received a generous donation from Metalcraft in Chatteris.

Manea Strikers Under 12's Blue were presented with a cheque for £389 ahead of their local derby with the Manea Strikers' Under 12 Claret team on December 14.

The funding was provided courtesy of Metalcraft's Community Fund, which has been running for over three years.

A Metalcraft spokeswoman said: "The funding was secured from Metalcraft's community fund which provides money and support for non-profit organisations in the PE16 postcode and surrounding villages.

"The community fund has been running for more than three years and during that time, a total of 49 local community groups have benefitted from the fund."

As part of the fund, apprentices from Metalcraft have taken part in projects such as converting Santa's sleigh by building a new frame, which was then later used by the Chatteris Rotary Club.

