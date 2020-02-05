Advanced search

Only 47 people - that is 0.1 per cent of the population -respond to online survey by Cambridgeshire County Council over council tax plans for coming year

PUBLISHED: 15:39 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 05 February 2020

Only 47 people - or 0.01 pc of the population - took part in an online survey by Cambridgeshire County Council over council tax proposals. Picture; STOCK IMAGE

Only 47 people - or 0.01 pc of the population - took part in an online survey by Cambridgeshire County Council over council tax proposals. Picture; STOCK IMAGE

Archant

Only 0.1 per cent of the population of Cambridgeshire responded to an online survey by the county council inviting views on council tax rises.

Latest population figures show the county has around 650,000 people living here but only 46 of them bothered to undertake the survey.

Two of those taking part preferred not to say where they lived but of the others 12 live in Cambridge, 13 in Huntingdonshire, nine in South Cambridgeshire, five in Fenland and just four in East Cambridgeshire.

The council published the survey late last year as part of a communications drive to engage with residents about what is important to them in determining any tax rise.

The council did other work as part of budget planning including 1,000 face to face interviews and the results of these have also been analysed and fed into the debate.

Of the 46 online responses two thirds (28) were female 30 per cent male (13) and two preferring not to say.

Only eight people under the age of 35 responded to a series of questions ranging from views on education, health, local decision making, adult training and employment.

You may also want to watch:

Of the 46 responses, three quarters backed efforts for maximum recycling but 63 per cent saying there are "not at all likely" to help at community centres or libraries.

"Residents were asked to rate their level of support for various approaches that could be taken to either save money or increase income," says the report.

All supported, for instance, increasing number of Cambridgeshire foster carers but elsewhere only 6.8 per cent of respondents to sharing more local government services, and particularly with Peterborough City Council.

That figure contrasted sharply with the results from the face to face interviews which showed that 81 per cent of residents either 'fully supported' (41pc) or 'supported' (40pc) the proposal that the county should continue to explore ways of merging and sharing services with partners.

Just under a fifth (19pc) objected to this proposal, with 5pc cent objecting strongly.

In the analysis of the 1,000 interviews it was revealed that overall 58 per cent claim they were either 'very' (29pc) or 'somewhat' (30pc) likely to take actions that help themselves to be healthier and more active; 39pc said they already do this. Just 3pc said it was not at all likely they would do this.

And when it comes to volunteering for local community bodies, overall 53pc were either 'very' (15pc) or 'somewhat' (38pc) likely to volunteer at a local community centre, library or other local facility. 10pc said they already do this and 37pc said it was not at all likely they would do this.

All the figures can be found the council website.

Most Read

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash is frustrated at trustees over buying specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in need of a specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Multi-million pound investment into Fenland includes construction training incubator for Wisbech, manufacturing hub in Chatteris, skills centre at March and 40 affordable homes for Manea

Brickwork students from the College of West Anglia in Wisbech helped the Hickathrift House Care Home to remove and replace a damaged flowerbed as part of a building community project. Picture: GRACE JONES

‘I have got my life back’ - Inspirational March fitness instructor helps man lose nine stone

A fitness instructor from March - who turned her life around after being diagnosed with a tumour - has helped one man lose a staggering nine stone. Pictured is Emily Berry and Liam Althoff. Picture: EMILY BERRY FITNESS

Most Read

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash is frustrated at trustees over buying specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in need of a specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Multi-million pound investment into Fenland includes construction training incubator for Wisbech, manufacturing hub in Chatteris, skills centre at March and 40 affordable homes for Manea

Brickwork students from the College of West Anglia in Wisbech helped the Hickathrift House Care Home to remove and replace a damaged flowerbed as part of a building community project. Picture: GRACE JONES

‘I have got my life back’ - Inspirational March fitness instructor helps man lose nine stone

A fitness instructor from March - who turned her life around after being diagnosed with a tumour - has helped one man lose a staggering nine stone. Pictured is Emily Berry and Liam Althoff. Picture: EMILY BERRY FITNESS

Latest from the Cambs Times

And then there were two......the number of stall holders turning up at the mid week market in March

Two stalls at March marketplace on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Archant

Toddlers can sing, chat and rhyme at free weekly sessions in Chatteris

Cambridgeshire Music is inviting new parents in Chatteris to come along to a free sing, chat and rhyme session during term times. Picture: CAMBS MUSIC

Neale-Wade Academy in March to offer YMCA mental wellbeing app to all students and staff

Neale-Wade Academy in March to offer YMCA mental wellbeing app to all students and staff. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: DARREN BAKER

Only 47 people - that is 0.1 per cent of the population -respond to online survey by Cambridgeshire County Council over council tax plans for coming year

Only 47 people - or 0.01 pc of the population - took part in an online survey by Cambridgeshire County Council over council tax proposals. Picture; STOCK IMAGE

Residents at Whittlesey care home see their wishes come true as they get back in the pool

Residents from Aliwal Manor Care Home in Whittlesey at the town'’s Manor Leisure swimming pool with staff members. Picture: SUBMITTED
Drive 24