Amazing day in Whittlesey as teams come together for a special It's A Knockout at the 'Field of Dreams'

PUBLISHED: 12:07 19 June 2019

The Field of Dreams - the home of Whittlesey Junior Football Club - was the venue for Its A Knockout where five local teams faced the giants and penguins and the slippery slopes of the inflatables. Picture; RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Keeping fit, staying healthy and having fun - what more could a town ask for?

They put all those elements together for a special It's A Knockout Day at the Field of Dreams, the home of Whittlesey Junior Football Club.

Five local teams faced the giants and penguins and the slippery slopes of the inflatables.

Watched by a family crowd of close to 500 the hosts came out on top pipping Whittlesey Boxing Club by a narrow five points.

Organised by Whittlesey Sports Association the main event was supported by a sports taster day with over 14 local sports clubs offering free sessions for all who attended.

Lead organiser Robert Windle was delighted with the success of the day and thanked the many financial supporters especially Healthy Fenland for a grant to enable free play and EPD Insulation Group for sponsoring the main event.

For more details and videos of the day go to Facebook Whittlesey Sports Association and for photographs go to www.rwt-photography.co.uk

