£2,450 raised in just 24 hours for children who lost both parents in Fen collision

£2,450 has been raised in just 24 hours to help two young girls who lost both of their “utterly devoted parents” in a collision in Fenland. The JustGiving page was set up on September 4 after Robert, 36, and Paula Bateman, 25, died at the scene of the crash on the A142 just after 8pm on September 3. Picture: JUSTGIVING Archant

£2,450 has been raised in just 24 hours to help two young girls who lost both of their “utterly devoted parents” in a collision in Fenland.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tributes have been paid to parents Robert Bateman, 36 and known as Bob, and his wife Paula Bateman, 35, of Westfield Road, Manea, who died after a head-on collision in Fenland last night (September 3). The pair?s two daughters, Lexi, aged 10, and 18-month old Elizabeth, were also in the car. Both girls have since been discharged from hospital. Picture: POLICE Tributes have been paid to parents Robert Bateman, 36 and known as Bob, and his wife Paula Bateman, 35, of Westfield Road, Manea, who died after a head-on collision in Fenland last night (September 3). The pair?s two daughters, Lexi, aged 10, and 18-month old Elizabeth, were also in the car. Both girls have since been discharged from hospital. Picture: POLICE

The JustGiving page was set up yesterday (Friday September 4) after Robert, 36, and Paula Bateman, 25, died at the scene of the crash on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal at just after 8pm on Thursday September 3.

Their two daughters Lexi, 10, and Elizabeth, 18-months, were both in the family’s Ford Focus car during the crash with an Iveco Daily van. They were rushed to hospital after Lexi suffered serious injuries but both children have now been discharged.

The van driver, meanwhile, suffered minor injuries. The 32-year-old man from Lincoln was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Tributes have been paid to “utterly devoted” parents Robert Bateman, 36 and known as Bob, and his wife Paula Bateman, 35, of Westfield Road, Manea, who died after a head-on collision in Fenland last night (September 3). Picture: POLICE Tributes have been paid to “utterly devoted” parents Robert Bateman, 36 and known as Bob, and his wife Paula Bateman, 35, of Westfield Road, Manea, who died after a head-on collision in Fenland last night (September 3). Picture: POLICE

While the JustGiving page was set up with a fundraising target of £1,000, thanks to more than 100 donations more than double the target has been raised.

One person who donated £500 said: “This is so so tragic; being a father myself I could not even begin to imagine how this has affected the family and friends. I wish I could do so much more but me and my wife hope this will help.”

In a statement, Bob and Paula’s family said: “We are utterly devastated by this news. Bob and Paula were much-loved friends to many and will be missed by everyone who knew them.

“They were also utterly devoted parents. Bob was a much-loved son and father, while Paula was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother.”

Sharing the JustGiving page on her local village discussion page via Facebook, a friend of the parents said: “Need to reach people far and wide. My friend and her husband were killed on Thursday evening leaving two beautiful girls behind.

“If you can, please donate to help secure their future.”

She added that “Paula’s friends are putting together a memory book for the girls to be able to look at when they’re older to know just how loved she was”.

She also said: “No 10 year old or one year old should have to grow up without their parents because of someone else on the roads.”

One person who donated £20 said: “Such a cruel world R.I.P. Lots of love to all the family expecially them poor girls .”

Another, who donated £40, added: “I live in Manea and this has touched my heart so much.”

Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 478 of September 3.

You can donate to the JustGiving page here.