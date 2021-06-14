Katie Price mistakes BBC Look East presenter for Natalie Cassidy
- Credit: Instagram/Katie Price
Reality TV star Katie Price has mistaken a Cambridgeshire BBC news weather presenter for EastEnders legend Natalie Cassidy.
The former glamour model took to Instagram to point out BBC Look East presenter Gillian Brown’s uncanny resemblance to the English actor.
“Oh my god, how much does that look like Sonia Jackson,” said the Pricey to her 2.6million followers as she was getting her hair done.
“[Sonia] was in EastEnders, well Natalie Cassidy... but oh my god.”
The 43-year-old filmed the TV screen, showing big Cambridgeshire cities such as Cambridge and nearby Peterborough.
In 2018, the famous mother-of-five visited the Cambridge Union and was welcomed by “warm applause”, according to Cambridgeshire Live.
She was in town to give a speech in defence of celebrity culture alongside Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry.
