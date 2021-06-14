News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Katie Price mistakes BBC Look East presenter for Natalie Cassidy

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:52 PM June 14, 2021    Updated: 5:56 PM June 14, 2021
Reality TV star Katie Price thought BBC Look East weather presenter Gillian Brown had an uncan

Reality TV star Katie Price thought BBC Look East weather presenter Gillian Brown had an uncanny resemblance to EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy. - Credit: Instagram/Katie Price

Reality TV star Katie Price has mistaken a Cambridgeshire BBC news weather presenter for EastEnders legend Natalie Cassidy.  

The former glamour model took to Instagram to point out BBC Look East presenter Gillian Brown’s uncanny resemblance to the English actor.  

“Oh my god, how much does that look like Sonia Jackson,” said the Pricey to her 2.6million followers as she was getting her hair done.  

Reality TV star Katie Price thought BBC Look East weather presenter Gillian Brown

Reality TV star Katie Price thought BBC Look East weather presenter Gillian Brown had an uncanny resemblance to EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy. - Credit: Instagram/Katie Price

“[Sonia] was in EastEnders, well Natalie Cassidy... but oh my god.”  

The 43-year-old filmed the TV screen, showing big Cambridgeshire cities such as Cambridge and nearby Peterborough.  

BBC Look East weather presenter Gillian Brown.

BBC Look East weather presenter Gillian Brown. - Credit: BBC/iPlayer

In 2018, the famous mother-of-five visited the Cambridge Union and was welcomed by “warm applause”, according to Cambridgeshire Live.  

You may also want to watch:

She was in town to give a speech in defence of celebrity culture alongside Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Jail for man who broke partner’s nose and intimidated witness 
  2. 2 Slimmer crowned 'greatest loser' after dropping four stone
  3. 3 Two mystery sinkholes appear across town during scorching weekend
  1. 4 Thunderstorms set to hit Cambs after hot intense weekend
  2. 5 Bombshell result in village polls leaves 115 homes plan in doubt  
  3. 6 Litter pickers find stolen handbag snatched from shopper last year
  4. 7 Hotel has everything you need for a relaxing staycation
  5. 8 Prepare to be ‘as horrified as I was’ says former audit chair
  6. 9 Woman claims police officer ‘forced himself’ upon her
  7. 10 Walking tours, open days and exhibitions to 'celebrate the Fens'
TV
Instagram
Cambridgeshire
Peterborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than £2,500 has been raised in 15 hours to pay for the funeral of "lovely" Angela Morley.

Charity Fundraiser | Updated

£3,400 raised for funeral of 'lovely' Angela

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Lorry driving wrong way around roundabout

Lorry driver makes a fundamental error at Fenland roundabout...

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
The Coffee Tree Xperience at Guyhirn is closed for good after eight years.

Cafe to shut for good after eight years

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The van hit Stuntney Bridge in Ely, nicknamed Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge, at around 8.40am this morning (June 11).  

Van overturns after striking Ely’s infamous ‘most bashed bridge’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus