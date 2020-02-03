Doddington woman raises thousands for London Marathon fundraiser in memory of mum Debbie

A woman from the Fens who has raised thousands of pounds in memory of her mum who died from breast cancer aims to prevent others from suffering the same experience.

Katie Williams from Doddington has decided to run this year's London Marathon after her mum Debbie Williams passed away from the illness last year, and has so far made nearly £6,000.

"I have wanted to do the marathon for years and then when this came out of the blue, I thought I have got a worthy cause to raise a bit of money," Katie said.

"It is really difficult to secure a place. It was something I decided to do when mum was not very well."

Since creating her first fundraiser in November last year, Katie has received support on an international scale, from Canada to Australia, as she prepares to tackle the 26.2-mile course in April.

Now Katie, who works at recruitment agency Randstad, is looking to earn even more for her chosen charity, Breast Cancer Now.

"I am very grateful for everything I have received so far, and I am hoping to raise £10,000," she said.

"I needed to raise £2,000 to enter the marathon, and I got £2,000 in a few days.

"It is a lot of training and I probably did not anticipate how much of an impact it would have on my social life.

"I am not going out as much as I would have been and a lot of long runs, but it would be a really emotional experience."

Having beaten breast cancer once, police officer and mum-of-four Debbie then found that it had returned and spread to her bowel. Now Katie, 27, hopes her efforts can lead to finding a cure for the disease.

"I would be running on my own, but my friends and family will come down to support," she said.

"My mum and dad were into policing, so they have quite a lot of contacts around the country and everyone from university have helped.

"The charity would be able to provide more support to people that have been through a similar experience, or hopefully find a cure so nobody goes through this ever again."

To donate, visit Katie's JustGiving page at https://justgiving.com/fundraising/Katie-Williams2211.