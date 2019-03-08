'Heights don't bother me, so I thought I'd go for it': Chatteris mum Katrina to fly from the sky in aid of children's charity

Katrina Harrison (left) along with friends Nicola Norman (second from right) and Angela Brady (far right) after raising money from the Easter Fair fundraiser in aid of The Sick Children's Trust in 2016. Picture: KATRINA HARRISON Archant

A Chatteris woman will be flying from the skies for a cause that has remained close to her heart.

Katrina Harrison is raising money for Acorn House based at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by undertaking a tandem skydive after her son was taken ill there in 2013.

Katrina, a mother of five, is not new to dedicating her time to charity but wants to do something out of the ordinary to help benefit other children's lives.

"I'm doing it for The Sick Children's Trust and it's just something different," Katrina said.

"Heights don't bother me, so I thought I would go for it."

Now a full-time mum, Katrina has previously been involved in a bric-a-brac sale as well as running raffles and tombolas, the last venture being three years ago.

Jumping out of the sky, however, will be a first in her attempt to make her mark.

"The house was lovely and being able to stay close by my son without having to travel to far was great comfort," Katrina said.

"On our first night, they lent a t-shirt, toothbrush and a towel, and they are funded solely by donations.

"I know a few people in Chatteris that have had to use a few houses themselves."

One of Katrina's children has severe ADHD and two have epilepsy, but after the help she received from the house since her son suffered a seizure six years ago, she has just one mission.

"I just wanted to raise more money for them (Acorn House) and make people more aware of them," she added.

Acorn House first opened in 2000 and acquires a range of facilities including 15 family bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a children's garden.

The Sick Children's Trust owns 10 houses across the UK and seeks to aid the recovery of sick children by supporting the whole family.

This is through providing free 'home from home' accommodation alongside emotional and practical support to families with sick children in hospitals.

The skydive takes place on Saturday, September 14 at the North London Skydiving Centre in Wimblington.

To donate, visit Katrina's JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katrina-harrison3?utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=Katrina-HARRISON3&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook&utm_term=N8ZMW6mBV.

