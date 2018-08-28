Advanced search

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

PUBLISHED: 09:42 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 29 January 2019

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

A mum of two died and an 11 year old is in a critical condition following a collision with a van on the A16 at Crowland.

Katy Cunningham, 46, of Temple Grange, Peterborough died when the grey Peugeot 3008 she was driving was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van.

An 11-year-old passenger in the Peugeot remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

A second passenger, an eight-year-old, has been discharged from hospital.

Katy’s family have released a statement saying: “Katy was a devoted mum, loving sister, wonderful aunt and an amazing friend to us all.

“She was a shining light and will be greatly missed, especially by her two beautiful children. She can now join her daughter Sophie, who sadly died during childbirth 14 years ago.”

The crash happened on Wednesday (January 23).

The driver of the van remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of a third vehicle, a Vauxhall Viva, was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries and released the following day.

• Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw the Vauxhall van prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 350 of the 23 January or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

