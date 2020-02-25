Labour Party members in Cambridgeshire back Keir Starmer for leader role ahead of election

Labour leader candidate Keir Starmer pictured at the Peterborough leadership hustings at Holiday Inn West on February 12. Picture: Terry Harris © Terry Harris

Labour leader candidate Keir Starmer has been backed by Cambridgeshire party members ahead of the April election to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

Party members in each constituency nominated their preferred leader with Mr Starmer coming out on top in 40 out of the 58 constituencies in the East of England.

Starmer's 'seal of approval' came from locations including Cambridge and Peterborough after the nominations closed on Friday, February 14.

Daniel Zeichner, MP for Cambridge, said: "This is a boost for Keir's campaign though there is still a fair way to go in the leadership contest.

"I have always been impressed by Keir: his gravitas, assurance and the experience of having done a very big job.

"I'm sure Keir at the helm will be good for Labour, and more importantly good for the country too."

Former Member of the European Parliament for the East of England Alex Mayer said: "The East of England is giving Keir Starmer our seal of approval.

"He's radical and relevant, warm, friendly and decent and he is the person we need forensically taking apart Boris Johnson's bluster.

"He has a vision for an outward looking, fairer and successful Britain which chimes with mine, because I agree, another future is possible for our amazing region and country."

Now nominations have closed, ballot papers will start being issued to Labour members and registered and affiliated supporters next week.