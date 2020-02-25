Advanced search

Labour Party members in Cambridgeshire back Keir Starmer for leader role ahead of election

PUBLISHED: 12:24 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 25 February 2020

Labour leader candidate Keir Starmer pictured at the Peterborough leadership hustings at Holiday Inn West on February 12. Picture: Terry Harris

Labour leader candidate Keir Starmer pictured at the Peterborough leadership hustings at Holiday Inn West on February 12. Picture: Terry Harris

© Terry Harris

Labour leader candidate Keir Starmer has been backed by Cambridgeshire party members ahead of the April election to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

Labour leader candidate Keir Starmer pictured at the Peterborough leadership hustings at Holiday Inn West on February 12. Picture: Terry Harris Labour leader candidate Keir Starmer pictured at the Peterborough leadership hustings at Holiday Inn West on February 12. Picture: Terry Harris

Party members in each constituency nominated their preferred leader with Mr Starmer coming out on top in 40 out of the 58 constituencies in the East of England.

Starmer's 'seal of approval' came from locations including Cambridge and Peterborough after the nominations closed on Friday, February 14.

Daniel Zeichner, MP for Cambridge, said: "This is a boost for Keir's campaign though there is still a fair way to go in the leadership contest.

You may also want to watch:

"I have always been impressed by Keir: his gravitas, assurance and the experience of having done a very big job.

"I'm sure Keir at the helm will be good for Labour, and more importantly good for the country too."

Former Member of the European Parliament for the East of England Alex Mayer said: "The East of England is giving Keir Starmer our seal of approval.

"He's radical and relevant, warm, friendly and decent and he is the person we need forensically taking apart Boris Johnson's bluster.

"He has a vision for an outward looking, fairer and successful Britain which chimes with mine, because I agree, another future is possible for our amazing region and country."

Now nominations have closed, ballot papers will start being issued to Labour members and registered and affiliated supporters next week.

Most Read

Meet the man from March who wants to raise £1,000 ‘with no real point other than to be cheeky’

The GoFundMe appeal page that has so far not raised a single penny for March man Joe Watson.

Car wash franchises at Tesco in both March and Wisbech come on the market - but which is the most expensive?

Typical Tesco car wash lay-out says the company who are offering franchises for Wisbech and March. Picture; WAVE CONSULTANCY

Disgruntled employees ‘left without final pay cheques’ and told ‘not to come in’ after Economy Windows shuts up shop

At least 12 jobs have been lost at Economy Windows in Wisbech after they shut up shop without warning. Picture: Archant/Archive

Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after A47 crash later refuses to give breath test

A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A47 at Thorney. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Most Read

Meet the man from March who wants to raise £1,000 ‘with no real point other than to be cheeky’

The GoFundMe appeal page that has so far not raised a single penny for March man Joe Watson.

Car wash franchises at Tesco in both March and Wisbech come on the market - but which is the most expensive?

Typical Tesco car wash lay-out says the company who are offering franchises for Wisbech and March. Picture; WAVE CONSULTANCY

Disgruntled employees ‘left without final pay cheques’ and told ‘not to come in’ after Economy Windows shuts up shop

At least 12 jobs have been lost at Economy Windows in Wisbech after they shut up shop without warning. Picture: Archant/Archive

Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after A47 crash later refuses to give breath test

A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A47 at Thorney. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Latest from the Cambs Times

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Labour Party members in Cambridgeshire back Keir Starmer for leader role ahead of election

Labour leader candidate Keir Starmer pictured at the Peterborough leadership hustings at Holiday Inn West on February 12. Picture: Terry Harris

James Palmer slams ‘ambitious’ rail improvement plans and calls for more stops across Fenland

Mayor James Palmer (pictured) has criticised CrossCountrys rail improvement plans and is calling for more work to be done across Fenland. Picture: Archant/FILE

Fare dodgers across Greater Anglia network ordered to pay nearly £400,000

Fare dodgers were ordered to pay nearly £400,000 after Greater Anglia prosecuted people caught travelling without tickets over two months. Picture: ARCHANT

Sean Paul leads the line-up for Sundown Festival 2020

Sean Paul has been announced as a headliner for Sundown Festival 2020 Credit: Press
Drive 24