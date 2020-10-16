Missing cat feared dead after three-year disappearance returns home after being handed in at Fen vets

Missing cat Bikkit whose owners thought he had died has returned to his home in March after disappearing for three years. Picture: Archant/Archive Archant

A Fenland couple’s missing cat, feared dead following a three-year disappearance, has returned home after being handed in at the vets.

Keith Bigland’s “last living link” to his late mother, her beloved pet cat Bikkit, went missing in 2017 after escaping from their home in March.

Along with his wife Su, who are both full-time carers for one and other, the couple campaigned to find him – posting leaflets all around town.

This newspaper carried the plea to find Bikkit, short for Biscuit, but after months of searching Mr and Mrs Bigland gave up hope and stopped the search.

The couple have fostered a number of cats and kittens for Cat Welfare in Wisbech, all “in memory” of Bikkit after they believed he had passed away.

On Wednesday (October 14), Mr and Mrs Bigland received an unexpected call from Amical Vets in March, letting them know that Bikkit was home.

Mr Bigland said: “Bikkit was my mum’s 11-year-old cat; she [My Bigland’s mother] passed away in Birmingham on October 11 2017.

“We brought him [Bikkit] home to March but after six weeks he escaped through an impossibly small hole.

“Despite searching and even a newspaper article, we had to give up hope.

“Nearly three years later, we had a call from Amical Vets to say that he had been handed in!

“All those months have taken their toll and he had to go into emergency heart surgery at Trio Vets today, a broad estimate of cost is over £1,500.”

The couple have launched a GoFundMe fundraising page in a bid to raise the cash needed for Bikkit’s much-needed TLC following his disappearance.

Mr Bigland added: “I know he is 14-years-old and getting on in years but after being lost for three years, we just want some more time with Bikkit, our last living link to my mum.

“From as soon as I picked him up, until Trio admitted him today, he has been purring his heart out every waking moment.

“I foster cats and feral kittens for Cat Welfare Wisbech to turn them into soppy, happy, playful companions.

“I have always said I did it in memory of Bikkit but now he is alive.

“After about 50 fosters, only two were too wild still to be homed but they went into a very comfortable life as working cats for a nearby stables.

“Despite raising money for local cat charities through recycling for about 9 years, we have never asked for funds ourselves.”

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/bikkit-home-after-3-years-needs-heart-surgery