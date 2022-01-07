Over £1,700 raised for young son of teen who died in crash
- Credit: GOFUNDME
Over £1,700 has been raised for the young son of a Fenland teenager who died in a crash just yards from his home on December 27 2021.
Kelso Lawrence, of Manea, was killed when his car crashed on Byall Fen Drove at 2am.
The car was found by emergency services upside down in a ditch and two others in his silver Peugeot 206 escaped uninjured.
The public GoFundMe page was set up with the aim of raising £2,500 for Tommy’s future and the Alzheimer’s charity.
So far £1,710 has been raised.
A post on the fundraiser reads: "This GoFundMe was started to show support for Kelso and his close family.
"Kelso’s parents have requested that the donations go to an Alzheimer’s charity and to Tommy’s future."
Angel & Leyland E donated £50 and said: “You were the best foster brother we could have hoped for. We’ll miss you.”
Tracey Crossley donated £20 and said: “Rest in peace Kelso, our love and thoughts are with your family and friends.
“You were such a lovely lad and will never be forgotten.”
You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.