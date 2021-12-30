£1,170 raised for Tommy, the young son of Manea teenager Kelso Lawrence who died in a crash just yards from his home. - Credit: GOFUNDME

More than £1,000 has been raised for the young son of a Fenland teenager who died in a crash just yards from his home.

Kelso Lawrence, of Manea, was killed in the early hours of Monday when his car crashed on Byall Fen Drove at 2am.

The car was found by emergency services upside down in a ditch and two others in his silver Peugeot 206 escaped uninjured.

The public GoFundMe page was set up with the aim of raising £2,500 for Tommy's future and the Alzheimer's charity.

A post on the fundraiser reads: "This GoFundMe was started to show support for Kelso and his close family.

"Kelso’s parents have requested that the donations go to an Alzheimer’s charity and to Tommy’s future."

Zak Stephens donated £25 and said: "Party hard up there bro."

Jake Wright donated £40 and said: "A fellow farm lad took so soon.

"Good night - we are all looking up to you flying high. RIP KELSO."

Kelso’s family paid tribute to him in a statement which reads: “Kelso will be sorely missed by all the family, his son and his many, many friends.

“We respectfully ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw the car beforehand, is asked to contact police via their webchat service or call 101, quoting incident 28 of December 27.

Donate to the GoFundMe page here.