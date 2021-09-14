Published: 3:35 PM September 14, 2021

Having lost 14 stone in three years, Kera Mason is urging people to join Slimming World. - Credit: KERA MASON





I’m a member of Slimming World at the Eastrea Centre with Anna Foster.

This week marked three years since I joined and, in that time, I have lost over half of my body weight.

I’d love to use this time to try to reach out to other people who are like I was.

Trapped inside a body that didn’t feel like their own, unable to see a way out of their current situation.

Feeling embarrassed, ashamed and ridiculed by society.

You may also want to watch:

Slimming World has changed my life in just three short years.

Having lost 14 stone in three years, Kera Mason is urging people to join Slimming World. - Credit: KERA MASON

It’s changed the life of so many people.

Be it a stone to lose or 14 stone to lose - the support is there for everyone and it is incredibly valuable.

We’ve had a very strange 18 months or so. For a lot of us, weight gain has been an issue.

Our Slimming World groups are fully open, up and running and full of so much love, care and support.

We are all equal regardless of weight, gender, social class etc.

It’s a group of people coming together with the same goal: to lose weight, to become a healthier version of themselves.

A place where you can speak openly about your struggles, get support from other members and Anna and not have to feel ashamed of who you are as you know you’re just accepted.

That who you are is ok and you’re equal with everyone else. Something that a lot of us don’t get to feel in normal daily situations.

Covid has brought with it numerous challenges but your weight doesn’t need to be one of them.

I would love for people to come along on a Monday and make it day one of a new life for themselves, knowing that they will get such an immense welcome and support from everyone.