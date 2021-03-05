Published: 2:41 PM March 5, 2021

Two cars were stolen from the Whittlesey area within 24 hours of each other in suspected keyless thefts. - Credit: Brett Jordan/Pexels

Two cars – including a £50,000 Range Rover – were stolen overnight, without being detected, using new technology to exploit keyless vehicles.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary are urging residents to be vigilant following the thefts in the Whittlesey area on March 3 and 4.

Officers were called at around 8am on Wednesday (March 3) after a Volkswagen Gold was stolen from March Road in Coates, near Whittlesey.

It is believed the vehicle was stolen between 11pm on Tuesday and 7.30am on Wednesday.

The next day, officers were called to Snoots Road in Whittlesey after a black Range Rover Sport worth around £50,000 was taken between midnight and 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 8am on Wednesday with reports of the theft of a Volkswagen Golf from March Road in Coates, near Whittlesey.”

“Our report says a black Range Rover was stolen from a driveway in Snoots Road, Whittlesey, between midnight and 7.30am,” they added.

“We advise keyless entry car owners to keep their keys as far away as possible from the parked car.

“This is because criminals are known to use signal boosters, which triggers the keys to unlock the vehicle.

“Keeping your keyless entry fob out of sight is not enough – thieves only need to get near to the key to amplify the signal.”

Police are now warning all residents of potential further thefts are ask anyone to report any suspicious activity as soon as possible.

“Members of the public are urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police online or through the online webchat function,” added the spokesperson.

To protect your keyless vehicle from being stolen, Cambridgeshire Constabulary recommend:

Placing keyless vehicle keys or fobs in a metal container or signal blocker pouch may also reduce signal boosters from connecting with the keys

Contacting your car dealer and talk about the digital features of your car as there may be software updates you can take advantage of

Check if your keyless entry fob can be turned off

To report online, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/report or to access webchat, visit: bit.ly/2D9KFKH. Those without access to the internet should call 101 and always dial 999 if a crime in is progress.