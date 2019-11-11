Man snatches one-year-old son from ex-partner before crashing into wall with baby unrestrained on his lap

Matthew Duffy (pictured) kidnapped his own son from his ex-partner before crashing into a wall and another vehicle with the baby unrestrained on his lap.

A man who kidnapped his one-year-old son from his ex-partner before crashing his car with his baby unrestrained on his lap has been jailed.

Matthew Duffy crashed his Volkswagen Golf into a wall and another vehicle near Ramsey after snatching his son from his former girlfriend on September 29.

Matthew Duffy crashed his Volkswagen Golf into a wall and another vehicle near Ramsey after snatching his son from his former girlfriend on September 29.

The 29-year-old has been jailed for 18 months and disqualified from driving for 23 months after appearing in court on Thursday, November 7.

Peterborough Crown Court heard how Duffy appeared in the front garden of his ex-partner's house at around midday on Sunday, September 29.

The victim was on the phone to Duffy's mother when she spotted him standing outside her window before he tried to force himself through a window.



Duffy, who had a non-molestation order not to go near the victim, returned to the home again at around 6pm, claiming he needed to use the toilet.

The victim refused to let Duffy in, but at about 7pm she discovered him standing in her kitchen. Duffy said he would not leave even if the police were called.

He began to push and struggle with the victim, who broke away from him to take the one-year-old baby out of the living room.

She attempted to climb out the window and escape, but Duffy, of no fixed address, grabbed her and snatched the baby.

He fled outside and got into a Volkswagen Golf with the baby unrestrained on his lap. The victim followed him while phoning the police.

Duffy sped down the street, performed a U turn and crashed his car into a wall nearby the victim's house, hitting another vehicle in the process.

A neighbour pulled him from the car and restrained him before police arrived.

Duffy admitted assault by beating, breach of a non-molestation order and dangerous driving.

DC Katie Housham said: "Duffy put his own life and the life of a child at risk by driving in a dangerous manner.

"He was completely overwhelmed by his emotions and was not thinking rationally in any way whatsoever.

"He caused a serious amount of distress for the victim who watched him drive off with her son in the car.

"Thankfully she will now have some time to live in peace knowing he cannot contact either of them."