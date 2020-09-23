Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 16:33 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 23 September 2020

Kieran Hutchinson, of Station Road in Manea, has been charged with carrying a claw hammer in New Park, March, at around 1.45am today (Wednesday September 23). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man has been charged with carrying a claw hammer in a Fenland street at 1.45am.

Kieran Hutchinson, of Station Road in Manea, was arrested in New Park, March, in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday September 23).

The 22-year-old has since been charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a claw hammer, in a public place.

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 16.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, Section 1 of the Prevention of Crime Act 1953 prohibits the possession in any public place of an offensive weapon without lawful authority or excuse.

The term ‘offensive weapon’ is defined as: any article made or adapted for use to cause injury to the person, or intended by the person having it with him for such use.

