Man charged with carrying claw hammer in street at 1.45am

Kieran Hutchinson, of Station Road in Manea, has been charged with carrying a claw hammer in New Park, March, at around 1.45am today (Wednesday September 23). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

A man has been charged with carrying a claw hammer in a Fenland street at 1.45am.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kieran Hutchinson, of Station Road in Manea, was arrested in New Park, March, in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday September 23).

The 22-year-old has since been charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a claw hammer, in a public place.

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 16.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, Section 1 of the Prevention of Crime Act 1953 prohibits the possession in any public place of an offensive weapon without lawful authority or excuse.

The term ‘offensive weapon’ is defined as: any article made or adapted for use to cause injury to the person, or intended by the person having it with him for such use.